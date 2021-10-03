The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, or other rulings.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Justus David Barger, 26, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and grand theft from a person 65 or older or more than $50,000.
• Gary Lee Black, 45, 21900 block of Cellini Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Aubrey Eugene Blackstock, 24, 11800 block of Van Loon Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Benjamin Bernard Boyles, 55, Archer, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Brian P. Brennan, 19, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief to a church, synagogue, mosque or religious article.
• Michael Christopher Brown, 37, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Michael Dewayne Brown, 63, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.
• Angel Leeanna Bryce, 38, 4800 block of England Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Lisa Ann Calderon, 46, 26200 block of Seminole Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Raymond Paul Carnes III, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adrienne Lane Chamberlain, 18, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Jason Alan Chapman, 41, 1300 block of Kiskadee Drive, Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Brian Ignatius Collette, 69, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 23, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: affrays and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jean John Felix, 54, 1000 block of Tropical Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is permanently revoked.
• Ethan Holida Foots, 42, 22000 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Dior Jahsun Barton, 22, 600 block of Chevy Chase NW St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and false imprisonment adult.
The following defendant was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• David Nathaniel Crowell, 44, 100 block of Dee Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Vittorio Dellasala Jr., 50, 10700 block of Lerwick Circle, Englewood. Charges: uttering false bank bill note, check, draft, and grand theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Edgar Keller Jr., 31, Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI with serious bodily injury. The following charges were dropped: violation of pretrial condition release and failure to appear. Sentence: 10 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,258.
• Christopher James Knauf, 45, Lindenhurst, Illinois. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Kayla Lynn Kolomick, 34, homeless, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Bruce Alen Layendecker, 37, 1700 block of New Point Comfort Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of petty theft, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Larry Edward Lloyd, 69, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,224.
• Sean Jose Maguire, 48, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $973.
• Jayson Wayne Manning, 33, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. The following charges were not prosecuted: domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $4,575.78.
• Andrew James McNamara, 55, 10300 block of Baybriar Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,037.10.
• Franklin Lee Miley Jr., 32, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disturbing the peace. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: regional bag limit-striped mullet and fail to have license and endorsement on vessel. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Justin Paul Morgan, 39, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: remove palmetto berries. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Brittany Rae Prainito, 35, 30100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,450.
• Jeuquann William Ralph, 23, Tampa. Charge: money laundering over $300, less than $20,000. A charge of obtaining property by fraud was not prosecuted. Sentence: 18 months in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Mario Trejo Rojo, 54, Immokalee. Charge: remove palmetto berries. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell and trafficking in cocaine. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine, distributing cocaine, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: six years in prison and six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $53,235.
• Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Billy Joe Travis III, 37, 18500 block of Blair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Randy James Villa, 64, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,174.
• Ernest B. Zimmerman, 62, 2200 block of Minerva Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $995.
• Kalvin Edward Bailey, 31, 100 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in amphetamine more than 14 grams, trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: resisting an officer with violence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight years in prison. Outstanding fees: $106,900.
• Samuel Bienaime, 34, 2100 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 130 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Hayden Lance Boyd, 62, Chiefland, Florida. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Christopher Aaron Datta, 29, 6200 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charges: selling other controlled substance schedule III or IV, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a license (revoked-habitual offender), two counts of selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 56 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,845.
• Brian Maurice Dozier, 43, Wimauma, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Sarah Beth Duke, 20, 900 block of McMahon Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving when reduced from DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $778.
• Benjamin George Durham, 45, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• John Anthony Finney, 35, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
