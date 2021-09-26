The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, or other rulings.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Gary Wilfred Bayne, 52, 3500 block of Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Jessica Leigh Brown, 31, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of four or fewer IDs and five counts of possession of stolen credit or debit card.
• Christopher Robert Costie, 41, 1700 block of Maryknoll St., Englewood. Charge: petty theft and trespassing.
• John Baptiste Curcuru III, 56, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Camille Dephillips, 38, Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Jack G. Graber, 38, 23000 block of Newcun Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third conviction.
• Austin Maurice Hadden, 24, 6200 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taguila A. Ivey, 28, Dade City, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Margaret Jones, 54, 2100 block of Backton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to return driver's license registration when insurance canceled.
• Jimenez Francisc Juan Francisco, 26, Fort Myers. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit.
• Heather Nicole Kassay, 37, 11600 block of SW Lemon Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended-habitual offender.
• Clinton Blakely Keller, 35, 3500 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Annie Freida Lanfair, 46, 3000 block of NE Brownsville St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gary J. Mishou Jr., 36, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Gina Marie Morse, 27, Medalist Road, Rotonda West. Charges: petty theft and trafficking in stolen property.
• Jose O. Ortega, 46, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Jessica Lynn Patterson, 39, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Brian Dave Rivera, 45, 200 block of Lecturn St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Brandon Logan Skehan, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Yosvani Ortega, 45, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Daren James Tyree, 51, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• John Edward Barrington, 59, Fort Myers. Charge: present contractor's license of another-subsequent violation.
• Christin Paul Campion, 56, 30500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fail to redeliver hired or leased personal property.
• Teresa Mary Fischer, 58, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violate beach curfew or park hours.
• James Walker McGhee, 73, 1300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of injunction for protection.
• Gracelie Milfort, 57, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit.
• Richelle Liane Christine Sears, 30, 21400 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chantea Tamika Terrell, 37, Fort Myers. Charge: petty theft.
• Fritzner Thal, 54, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit.
• Carol Lee White, 41, 900 block of Bloxham Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of cocaine.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Odell Lorenzo McGhee, 39, address withheld. Charges: two counts of sexual assault by a custodian.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Terence Jonathan Bennett, 34, 100 block of Island Court, Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,012.
• Berndardino Castillo Rosales, 62, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $265.
• Max Andre Desinor, 47, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Celsa Galindo De Castillo, 52, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $265.
• Cesar Gomez Ramirez, 38, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Eline Lebrun, 58, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Nicholas Joseph Yashin, 40, 12500 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Edger Leopoaend Myers Goldsmith, 31, 22200 block of Holdsted Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended, possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: child neglect without great bodily harm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,480.
• Katherine Elizabeth Alenduff, 34, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Joseph Frederick Christopher Alt, 70, 28400 block of Technology Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Austin Klae Barber, 19, Mel Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Cory Wesley Bennett, 28, 6000 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Heidi Marie Creamer, 55, 20400 block of Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Zachary Scott Davenport, 25, St. James City, Florida. Charges: battery, driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery and false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,524.
• Travis Scott Emery, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. A charge of violation of an injunction for protection against violence was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• William Leon Hughes Jr., 27, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and battery. The following charges were not prosecuted: violation of an injunction for protection and two counts of criminal mischief. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Adam Joseph Jackson, 40, 200 block of Northview St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Three counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Edgar Keller Jr., 31, Lehigh Acres. Charge: DUI with serious bodily injury. The following charges were dropped: violation of pretrial condition release and failure to appear. Sentence: 10 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,258.
• Christopher James Knauf, 45, Lindenhurst, Illinois. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Kayla Lynn Kolomick, 34, homeless, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Bruce Alen Layendecker, 37, 1700 block of New Point Comfort Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of petty theft, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Larry Edward Lloyd, 69, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,224.
• Sean Jose Maguire, 48, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $973.
• Jayson Wayne Manning, 33, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. The following charges were not prosecuted: domestic battery by strangulation and criminal mischief. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $4,575.78.
• Andrew James McNamara, 55, 10300 block of Baybriar Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,037.10.
• Franklin Lee Miley Jr., 32, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disturbing the peace. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: regional bag limit-striped mullet and fail to have license and endorsement on vessel. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Justin Paul Morgan, 39, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: remove palmetto berries. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Brittany Rae Prainito, 35, 30100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,450.
• Jeuquann William Ralph, 23, Tampa. Charge: money laundering over $300, less than $20,000. A charge of obtaining property by fraud was not prosecuted. Sentence: 18 months in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Mario Trejo Rojo, 54, Immokalee. Charge: remove palmetto berries. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell and trafficking in cocaine. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine, distributing cocaine, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: six years in prison and six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $53,235.
• Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Billy Joe Travis III, 37, 18500 block of Blair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Randy James Villa, 64, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,174.
• Ernest B. Zimmerman, 62, 2200 block of Minerva Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $995.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
