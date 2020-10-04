The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Justin Gene Bosley, 23, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Lynda J. Franz, 54, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Randy Allen Gardner, 65, 25300 block of Rancagua Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jorge Herrera Torres, 45, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael William Kiernan Jr., 37, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: giving a false name, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Steven Paul Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charges: trafficking in stolen properties and false owner info provided for pawned items less than $300.
• Tyre Damian McNeal, 19, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald Hart Mueller, 73, 2700 block of Aqua Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary with assault or battery.
• Lindsey Gale Rodriguez, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael George Stines, 45, 7300 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: burglary while armed, three counts of grand theft-motor vehicle and grand theft of firearm.
• Bridget Ann Wellenc, 54, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Dylan Arthur Chamberlain, 29, Naples. Charge: taking or killing fawn with too-small antlers.
• Natalie Alicia Edwards, 27, 21000 block of Lawson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property.
• Blessing Fair Metcalf, 38, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Thomas Anthony Pennella, 72, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Matthew Miles Tortorice, 47, 29200 block of Tamayo Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Nicholas Michael Trout, 26, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Tracy Lynn Campisi, 50, 3400 block of Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $380.
• Edward B. Williamson, 51, Wenham, Massachusetts. Charge: trespassing. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Pamela Dawn Peak, 51, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jessica Marie Piazza, 44, 2300 block of Nantucket Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,028.
• Reuben Ryan Raysor, 29, Hyattsville, Maryland. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing similitude ID card. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and giving a false name. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Stacy Shawn Rogers, 46, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Shelley Lynn Safly, 48, Flamingo Hotel, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $620.
• George Chester Shaver Jr., 47, 6800 block of SW Albritton St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• William Joseph Stone, 23, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,175.
• Jaime Leigh Thompson, 38, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brett Lewis Weirich, 35, Lorain, Ohio. Charge: driving without a valid license. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $420.
• James Edward Wutke, 57, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jeffrey Lane Young, 68, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of pretrial release violation was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $814.
• Radcliffe Warren Alexander Beckford, 55, 17300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, resisting an officer without violence and failure to obey police or fire officials. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $753.
• Nicholas Joseph Bonsky, 30, 3100 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Bryant Jermaine Bradshaw Sr., 41, Miami Gardens. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jennie Ann Brasaemle, 39, homeless, Sarasota County. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $437.85.
• Malgorzata Miroslawa Bujwid, 55, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Jonathon L. Carpenter, 20, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Edward Grant Dahl, 55, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-three or more convictions, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charge was not prosecuted: burglary. Sentence: 42 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,404.
• Charles Leon Davis, 50, Pocahontas, Tennessee. Charge: felony battery. Sentence: 40 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,054.
• Christopher Scott Dorey, 51, 3600 block of Bonaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• John Anthony Finney, 34, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jason Edward Graham, 26, 27200 block of Whitman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, resisting an officer without violence and DUI with damage. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: fleeing or attempting to elude police and DUI with damage. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,078.
• Tammy Lorraine Martin, 57, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $740.
• Steven Paul Moscato, 55, 21500 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two battery charges were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $626.37.
• Denise Turner Murphy, 59, 300 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Semicoln Lamonte Perry, 40, Cape Coral. Charge: child abuse. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $816.
• Tolbert Michael Perry, 38, 12400 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,419.22.
• James Anthony Popivich, 32, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 44, 22000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of injunction against repeat dating violence and two counts of battery. Sentence: 240 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,081.
• Daniel Michael Robinson, 34, 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charge: pretrial release violation. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Ryan Norman St. Pierre, 30, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Megan Marie Shillito, 29, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: prostitution. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Chauncey Gene Summy, 41, 100 block of Godfrey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery and failure to register as a convicted felon. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility. Sentence: 44 days in jail and four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,544.
