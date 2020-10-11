The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Dale Edward Barton, 28, 7000 block of Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Donta Antione Blake, 37, Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended-habitual offender.
• Nicholas Matthew Bores, 27, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose Luis Carmona Jr., 40, homeless. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Joseph Lawrence Caruso II, 39, 23700 block of Madison St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of injunction for protection.
• Tara Ashley Flynn, 38, Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Darcy Edwin Holland, 42, 40100 block of Horseshoe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jonathan Garcia Rodriguez, 22, LaBelle. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimesha Alida King, 29, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Melanie Jaye Leonard, 44, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Christian Garrott Lowe, 27, Enterprise, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Natasha Lee Romanow, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Lee Anne Webster, 37, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: giving a false name.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Kevin Joseph Calderone, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license is suspended and driving with no motor vehicle registration.
• Whitney Collings, 33, Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Cayetana Gaspar Diego, 44, Bonita Springs. Charge: remove saw palmetto berries from wildlife management area.
• Stennett Lloyd Knight, 45, Miami Gardens. Charges: driving with no motor vehicle registration, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gaye Woosley Lamka, 58, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Carrie Ann McKeon, 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Chase E. Parish, 29, West Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Peter Pal Potor, 43, Windsor, Ontario. Charge: petty theft.
• Joe Wayne Rice Jr., 54, 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Scott James Brubaker, 46, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Margo Lenice Dunn, 44, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Tiffany Amber Losi, 29, Deltona, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended.
• Nadia Elyse Steele, 21, 3100 block of Circleville St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended.
• Lisa Ann Tyerman, 42, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to redeliver hired vehicle.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Zachary North Exler, 20, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Tammy Lorraine Martin, 57, 3300 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $740.
• Steven Paul Moscato, 55, 21500 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two battery charges were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $626.37.
• Denise Turner Murphy, 59, 300 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Semicoln Lamonte Perry, 40, Cape Coral. Charge: child abuse. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $816.
• Tolbert Michael Perry, 38, 12400 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,419.22.
• James Anthony Popivich, 32, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 44, 22000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of injunction against repeat dating violence and two counts of battery. Sentence: 240 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,081.
• Daniel Michael Robinson, 34, 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charge: pretrial release violation. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Ryan Norman St. Pierre, 30, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Megan Marie Shillito, 29, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: prostitution. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Chauncey Gene Summy, 41, 100 block of Godfrey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery and failure to register as a convicted felon. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a detention facility. Sentence: 44 days in jail and four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,544.
• David Eugenio Billuk, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• William Kenneth Blount, 23, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Maclain Ray Brement, 34, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking in meth 14 grams or more, driving a motorcycle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing meth with intent to sell was dropped. Sentence: 10 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $106,554.
• Eddie Alberto Cicla, 30, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Brandon Lee Coffey, 23, 1100 block of Longley Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Justin Lee Cummings, 25, Bainbridge, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Luis Miguel Garza, 31, Plant City. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William Keith Henson, 50, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Michael William Kiernan Jr., 37, 200 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kenneth Anthony Kresho, 49, Orange Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Thomas James Lombardy, 57, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license is permanently revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Marcus A. Lugo, 43, 21800 block of Buxton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Edward Franklin McKay, 59, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $558.
• Joseph Daniel Miley Jr., 66, 11100 block of Reinhardt Ave, Englewood. Charge: driving while license permanently. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Joshua Malcom Odom, 38, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jennifer Lyn Olson, 39, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended and driving with no motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Kristina Nicole Perkins, 38, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and using or possessing ID of another person without consent. The following charges were not prosecuted: fraudulent use of credit card, possession of a stolen credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a stolen credit card. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,603.
• Kirk Caleb Rolle, 28, Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Dylan Austin Roy, 25, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication and possession of a firearm or weapon while under domestic violence injunction. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Christina Diane Sarah Soule, 41, 1400 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with an expired license. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
