The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, or other rulings.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Kyler Paul Biehl, 21, 300 block of Bahia Blanca Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Douglas Lane Carlock, 30, 7200 block of Quarry St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Gary Nathan Conyers, 45, 10400 block of Atenia St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Nicholas Czekala, 33, Homer Glen, Illinois. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Martine Angelique Dieudonne, 33, 100 block of Santarem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third conviction, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric Jeremey Dorobiala, 38, 23200 block of Delavan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction.
• Patrick Ryan Fisher, 22, 6700 block of Micro Court, North Port. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device, and refusing to accept and sign a summons.
• David Anthony Flick, 35, 100 block of Earnest St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication.
• Dustin Patrick Ford, 34, Cape Coral. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding.
• Mickenson Henry, 30, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Keith William Jobbers, 47, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: corruption by threat against a public servant, assault on an officer, firefighter, EMT, and resisting an officer without violence.
• Rocco Robert Lamatrice, 30, Hobe Sound, Florida. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding.
• Valera Makarenkov, 71, 10400 block of Rainsville St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jeffrey Dean May, 44, 14100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: improper exhibition of dangerous weapon or firearms.
• Johnathan Andrew McClelland, 31, 11300 block of Eighth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Kerry Lynn Nobles, 32, 23100 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance.
• William Alfredo Ortiz, 45, Altamonte Springs, Florida. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lonny June Papa, 62, 7300 block of W. Lennox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Adam Lee Provencal, 42, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Asia Holly Roberts, 31, Boston, Massachusetts. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 29, 24400 block of Pamber Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maryrose Ester Rude, 33, 1700 block of Bonitos Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffery Wade Russell, 22, 7300 block of Heapford Terrace, Englewood. Charge: assault.
• Dustin Garret Soares, 33, 25400 block of Bandito Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense.
• Justin Noah Valdes, 41, Miami Gardens. Charges: two counts of battery-second or subsequent offense.
• Jaivon Denzell Wilson, 25, 1400 block of Kenmore St., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Franklin Robert Abele Jr., 29, 400 block of Hunter St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• James Michael Davey, 55, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Freeman Harris, 66, 1100 block of Belkton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gene Richard Hughes, 39, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Robert R. Johnson, 65, Felda, Florida. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit.
• Tanya Vanessa McFarlane, 35, Lithonia, Georgia. Charge: grand theft.
• Michael Anthony Noble, 44, Hawthorne, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Megan Nicole Perkins, 36, 1300 block of Fireside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped.
• Timothy Richard Rice, 41, 2500 block of Rushmore St., North Port. Charges: lewd or lascivious molestation victim less than 12 and lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older.
• Elizabeth Corinne Smock, 37, 100 block of Sunnyside St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of torture an animal with intent to hurt, injure or kill, six counts of cruelty to animals, and six counts of abandonment of animals.
• Jason Matthew Tollas, 42, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped.
• Robert Wade Wallace, 61, Winter Haven, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jerry Ray Wester, 56, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Miguel Calmo Mendoza, 35, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Diego Garcia Aguilar, 62, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Hayden Lance Boyd, 62, Chiefland, Florida. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Christopher Aaron Datta, 29, 6200 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charges: selling other controlled substance schedule III or IV, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a license (revoked-habitual offender), two counts of selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 56 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,845.
• Brian Maurice Dozier, 43, Wimauma, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Sarah Beth Duke, 20, 900 block of McMahon Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving when reduced from DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $778.
• Benjamin George Durham, 45, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• John Anthony Finney, 35, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jessica Rae Good, 43, 25300 block of Sandhill Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior with the victim younger than 16. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Sentence: 10 years of sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $816.
• Dwight Edward Gordon, 33, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Morgan Simon Gosnell, 31, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Tiffany Marie Howard, 29, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Donald Nickolas King, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Tammerah Michelle McKay, 46, 4600 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sharon Graham Morrison, 53, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: assault and battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Jason Jon Morse, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $472.50.
• Catherine Anne O’Neill, 33, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $854.30.
• Alejandro Rafael Ortega Perez, 28, Miami. Charge: two counts of unlawful conveyance of fuel. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: petty theft, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, grand theft of a motor vehicle and loitering or prowling. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,130.
• Keith Charles Pierce Jr., 35, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Robin Renee Robb, 40, 5200 block of Hopkins Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Rebecca Anne Robinson, 32, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charge: threat with death, serious bodily harm to law enforcement officer. Sentence: 60 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Florinda Sanchez Gomez, 42, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brandon Lee Schuttig, 24, Bonita Springs, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kevin Lee Varnadoe, 51, 5500 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $921.
• Aniceto Ricardo Vasquez Colmenares, 28, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Zachary Walter Vukelja, 27, Daytona, Florida. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from DUI. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $478.
• Orville John Wahl, 78, Cape Coral. Charge: false reports to law enforcement authorities. A charge of insurance fraud less than $20,000 was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brandy Reene Williams, 45, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,293.42.
• Rodger Dale Woods Jr., 40, 12700 block of SW Kingsway Terrace, Lake Suzy. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of failing to have required endorsement on driver’s license was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Shawn Patrick Armstrong, 48, 27900 block of Leatherwood Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction and violation of injunction for protection. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,318.
• Robert Bowen Brewster, 46, 18700 block of Ayrshire Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brent Harrison Brown, 27, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Blake Carlin, 48, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Thomas Edmond Cetnar, 20, 23100 block of Newcon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,022.
• Nicholas Martin Cheese, 38, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 37, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,168.
• Sally Nicole Connors, 45, 8300 block of SW Liverpool, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $821.50.
• Justin Miles Daniel, 33, 19500 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $460.
• Michael Gregory Deck, 41, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving with a license expired more than six months. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,078.
• Kaitlin Marie Delcol, 31, Sportsman Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: sell, deliver, barter, furnish or give tobacco to minor. A second count was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Tajuana Marie Devary, 41, 500 block of Lotus St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $335.
• Joleen Marie Doherty, 36, 300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $574.74.
• Christopher Scott Dorey, 52, 3600 block of Bonaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Travis Scott Emery, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $740.
• Amber Michelle Feutral, 53, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Jessica Lee Frame, 29, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Nichole Diane Gooch, 27, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Duane Alan Gwizdala, 65, Alva, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Teak Esmond Hawksford, 32, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of threat with death or serious bodily harm to law enforcement was not prosecuted. Sentence: 75 days in jail and nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,172.
• Anthony Lee Heathcock, 50, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. The following charges were not prosecuted: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Brett Michael Johnston, 26, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Eston Thomas Kersey, 71, 3200 block of SW Kabrich Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Timothy J. Lombardo, 42, 6200 block of Acorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• John Christian Mazza, 43, 2900 block of Holly Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jessica Mendoza, 37, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,185.
• Timothy Thomas Proctor, 48, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kassie Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 21, 5300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Loretta Marie Simmons, 21, 25500 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $675.
• Austin Alexander Thomson, 37, Charlotte County Jail. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Antoinette Jane Tyrer, 48, 2800 block of Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Sentence: six months of community control and 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• John Williams, 26, 3400 block of Downing St. W, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.