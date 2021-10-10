The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, or other rulings.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Marshall Clayton Keith, 39, 13300 block of Carter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jason Jon Lamka, 35, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: scheming to defraud obtaining property communication $300 or more, committing computer offense to defraud to obtain property, grand theft and use or possess ID of another person without consent.
• Eric John Marquis, 44, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges:
• Brian Malcolm McComb, 34, 100 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colton Kaleb McGinnis, 18, 8200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: interfere with custody of minor or incompetent person.
• Dennis Eric Moore, 52, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon.
• Megan Nichole Moorefield, 25, 22300 block of Cleveland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• David Micahel Muscatello, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Daniel Paul Rogers, 49, 1200 block of Ramsdel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession with intent to sell opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew James Schramm, 31, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Hendrick Donald Taylor, 53, 4000 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Aaron Taylor, 27, homeless. Charge: criminal mischief.
• John Classic Williams, 56, 21100 block of Coulton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Aaron Demetris Gainer, 31, 22500 block of Blanchard Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Sandy Edward Levine, 59, 2400 block of 11th St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Jibril Frederick Verbanic, 18, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of corruption by threat against a public servant was dropped.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Fatima Delacaridad Garcia Carbonell, 29, 22200 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: buys or possesses vessel part with altered hull ID plate, obtaining vessel title if vessel is stolen and two counts of uttering a forged instrument.
• Matthew Robert Glen, 29, Pinellas Park, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nicole Rene Kirwan, 39, Cape Coral. Charge: grand theft.
• Christian James Raucci, 24, 6000 block of Estates Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Margaret Ann Starnes, 56, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew Vega, 41, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendant was considered to be mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Nichole Marie Mashke, 34, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter, etc.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Ervin de Jesus Garcia, 38, Sarasota. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Michael Frances Odea, 20, Cape Coral. Charge: size limits gray snapper harvested recreationally. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell and trafficking in cocaine. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine, distributing cocaine, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: six years in prison and six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $53,235.
• Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Billy Joe Travis III, 37, 18500 block of Blair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Randy James Villa, 64, 22100 block of Little Falls Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,174.
• Ernest B. Zimmerman, 62, 2200 block of Minerva Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $995.
• Kalvin Edward Bailey, 31, 100 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in amphetamine more than 14 grams, trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: resisting an officer with violence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight years in prison. Outstanding fees: $106,900.
• Samuel Bienaime, 34, 2100 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 130 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Hayden Lance Boyd, 62, Chiefland, Florida. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Christopher Aaron Datta, 29, 6200 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charges: selling other controlled substance schedule III or IV, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a license (revoked-habitual offender), two counts of selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 56 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,845.
• Brian Maurice Dozier, 43, Wimauma, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Sarah Beth Duke, 20, 900 block of McMahon Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving when reduced from DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $778.
• Benjamin George Durham, 45, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• John Anthony Finney, 35, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jessica Rae Good, 43, 25300 block of Sandhill Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior with the victim younger than 16. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Sentence: 10 years of sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $816.
• Dwight Edward Gordon, 33, Sarasota. Charge: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Morgan Simon Gosnell, 31, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Tiffany Marie Howard, 29, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Donald Nickolas King, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Tammerah Michelle McKay, 46, 4600 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sharon Graham Morrison, 53, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: assault and battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Jason Jon Morse, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $472.50.
• Catherine Anne O'Neill, 33, 2500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $854.30.
• Alejandro Rafael Ortega Perez, 28, Miami. Charge: two counts of unlawful conveyance of fuel. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: petty theft, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, grand theft of a motor vehicle and loitering or prowling. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,130.
• Keith Charles Pierce Jr., 35, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Robin Renee Robb, 40, 5200 block of Hopkins Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Rebecca Anne Robinson, 32, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charge: threat with death, serious bodily harm to law enforcement officer. Sentence: 60 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Florinda Sanchez Gomez, 42, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brandon Lee Schuttig, 24, Bonita Springs, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Aniceto Ricardo Vasquez Colmenares, 28, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Zachary Walter Vukelja, 27, Daytona, Florida. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from DUI. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $478.
• Orville John Wahl, 78, Cape Coral. Charge: false reports to law enforcement authorities. A charge of insurance fraud less than $20,000 was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Brandy Reene Williams, 45, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,293.42.
• Rodger Dale Woods Jr., 40, 12700 block of SW Kingsway Terrace, Lake Suzy. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of failing to have required endorsement on driver's license was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
