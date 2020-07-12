The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Debra Lynn Carbone, 48, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon, child neglect and giving a false name.
• Richard Ermand Carbone, 46, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
• Stanley Delos Crandall, 40, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Nancy S. Harrison, 62, 2000 block of Willow Hammock Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jerome Malachi Louis, 30, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael James Morrison, 44, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Lee Perry, 52, address withheld. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm.
• James Scott Pessolano, 47, 4500 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thiago Wanderly Rios Da Silva, 20, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Sergino Alexander Washington, 25, Lehigh Acres. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Juan Argelio Alvarez Sarat, 29, Fort Myers. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Enoch Lacy Glover Jr., 42, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tonya Donn Grother, 48, 200 block of Spring Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: worthless check.
• James Anthony Popivich, 32, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle W., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Janet Applegarth Roster, 54, 21200 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introducing contraband into a detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Joseph Theodore Bode, 57, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jose Luis Arias, 23, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and two counts of petty theft.
• Thomas Michael Boylston, 45, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following case was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Tami Ann Ruth Farr, 45, Brighton, Michigan. Charges: petty theft and resisting the recovery of property.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Catherine Marie Allford, 64, 200 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: leaving the scene without giving aid-involving injury. The following charges were dropped: DUI, DUI with damage and refuse to submit to testing. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $593.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 3100 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Alex Francisco Ocampos, 25, 6300 block of Fielding St., North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and giving a false name. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: corruption by threat against a public servant and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Dalila Perez Arrendondo, 42, LaBelle. Charge: driving without a valid license. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of unauthorized possession of blank/forged/stolen driver’s license. Two additional charges of unauthorized possession of blank/forged/stolen driver’s license were dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,065.
• Shawnda Michelle Reyes, 47, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and sirens. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
• Allison Louise Sheubrooks, 27, 2700 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no motor vehicle registration. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Eric Dean Stevens, 40, 1100 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of resisting an officer without violence. A charge of possessing a controlled substance 3 grams or less was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,730.
• Jordan Leanne Strefling, 26, 2200 block of Picnic St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving when reduced from DUI. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $373.
• Jerome Allan Swindell Sr., 41, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Tiffany Nicole Wertenbach, 26, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Brandon Michael Wilson, 23, Torrington Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: first-degree arson to an occupied building and two counts of intentional burning of land. Sentence: 12 years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• William John Wood, 58, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Justin Lee Atwood, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Thomas David Ayer, 70, Cape Coral. Charge: prostitution. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,486.
• Gage Michael Baldwin, 23, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. The following charges were dropped: possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Curtis Edwin Ball, 30, Palmetto, Georgia. Charge: giving a false name. A charge of loitering or prowling was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Andrew Robert Beckman, 43, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of an injunction for protection and battery. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Kenyon Karl Burley, 31, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting an officer with violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling and obstructing justice tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,113.20.
• Kevin Michael Desautels, 22, 300 block of Hinton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Ryan James Gros, 41, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Frank David Grove, 35, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $947.50.
• Sandra Sandy Lewis, 26, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,827.
• Mariah Michelle Massad, 23, 2800 block of Suncoast Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. A charge of battery was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 43, 3300 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jonathan Michael Neely, 36, 11300 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 60 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,367.
• Daniel Brian Statetzny, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm or a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register as a convicted felon and giving a false name. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• William G. Vanpolanen, 58, 14500 block of Lillian Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: burglary and criminal mischief. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Clint Tyler Walker, 27, 1500 block of State Road 31, Arcadia. Charge: possession of meth with intent to sell. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Matthew Lyle Weber, 34, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Todd Joseph Weller, 42, 2000 block of Willow Ave.., Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving with no motor vehicle registration and introducing contraband into a detention facility. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,804.
• Dalton R. Widmann, 25, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft auto. The following charges were not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
