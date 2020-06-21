The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Kacee Lynne Henderson, 39, 700 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Atistian Bianca Spain, 28, Valdosta, Georgia. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Steven Giovannetti, 63, 1300 block of Health Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Karen Sue Phillips, 57, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jimmey Dwayne Vanamburg II, 41, 21500 block of Sheldon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device.
• Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Benjamin John Phillips Sr., 54, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jared Micahel Biegner, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Godofredy Ottoniel Rodriguez Pinzon, 22, Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft, grand theft and and two counts of trafficking in stolen property.
• Linda Jo Garza, 73, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Rex Earl Sharrai, 62, 3500 block of Wisteria Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Daniel James Peak, 30, 400 block of Dunn Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bonnie Ann Marie Mejia, 43, 1100 block of Natrona Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard Andrew Francis, 76, 22300 block of Vicks St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 34, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Taylor Marie Bass, 24, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Scott Lombard, 51, 6200 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Kaylee Ann Lombard, 20, 6200 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jesse Lee Driggers, 44, 22200 block of La Guardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Daniel Podolsky, 50, 3500 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Edward Morgan Sr., 65, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• James Judson Helveston, 54, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Frederick Kaltreider, 34, Ocala, Florida. Charge: petty theft.
• Tariq Trenard Johnson, 21, 1400 block of Fringe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Carlos Alberto Diaz Fernandez, 57, Hialeah, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Johnathan Patrick Mandel, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Sky Douglas Anderson, 20, 4500 block of Bamonte St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Robert Mark Wellins, 65, 4100 block of Riverbank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Ashley Ann Maher, 32, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence.
• Philip Michael Bowers, 31, 100 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Camryn James McDougal, 20, 9400 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Nicholas James Minieri, 29, Greensboro, N.C. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Sandra Denise Garvey, 53, 5600 block of Orpha St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $365.
• Lisa Marie Noble, 38, 3400 block of Commore St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A burglary charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $717.
• Troy Shane Parrish, 53, 2900 block of Vineyard Circle, North Port. Charge: failure to remit sales tax from $300-$20,000. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $510.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police and petty theft. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,144.
• Robert Wayne Goss, 48, 100 block of Concord Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,804.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• David Taylor Bass Jr., 32, 3400 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: affray. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,120.
• Amanda Lynn Brier, 28, Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months (suspended) in prison, one year of community control and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Russell Lowell MacDonald, 46, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Seth Diaz Smith, 34, 5500 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm or convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and fraud-false owner info for pawned items. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Ashley Nicole Apostolou, 36, 2200 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 11 months and 29 days. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Jose Aurelio Perdomo, 28, 1700 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $345.
• Lawrence Albert Wicks, 59, 2000 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Sentence: 18 months in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $705.
• Adam Taylor Bradley, 25, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Scott Douglas Honeycutt, 41, 9200 block of Newnan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Lucius Christopher Marqui Jones, 22, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Christina Marie Shepard, 43, 4400 block of Oakley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Daniel Martins, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Barry Burton Bean, 48, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Jonathan Robert Rafn, 32, 700 block of Mirado Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Adam Brian Wilkie, 40, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kortney Lea Aud, 34, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sean Michael Boyd, 20, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• John Wesley Roberson, 28, 300 block of Fairhaven St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without a valid driver’s license. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Nadine Dolezalek, 31, 500 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Neal Obryant Durham Jr., 20, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Murray Elmo Holloway III, 39, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Christopher Browel Kay, 36, 2400 block of Bendixen St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: Outstanding fees: $385.
• Jared Latray Harris, 21, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Coby Eugene Griffin, 48, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and criminal mischief. Sentence: 65 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Daniel Martins, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of less than 20 grams was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Christopher Lee Perry, 52, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $820.
• Andrea Lee Maher, 39, North Fort Myers. Charges: passing a forged, altered bank bill, note, etc., and make or possess instruments for forging bills/notes. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of counterfeit 10 or more certain bills or notes, make or possess instruments for forging bills/notes, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $1,254.
• Kenneth Francis Mizell Jr., 50, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and siren, violation of driver’s license restriction and violation of pretrial release condition. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: five months in jail, and seven months of community control. Outstanding fees: $600.
• Kevin Douglas Easthope, 34, 200 block of Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, battery, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence, assault and violation of pretrial release condition. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine, burglary of an occupied dwelling and violation of pretrial release condition. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of resisting an officer with violence. Sentence: 180 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,922.
• Justin Roy Webb, 32, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $1,070.
• Shawn Ryan Sadoski, 42, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possessing cocaine, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,202.
• Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 35, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and violation of pretrial release condition. A charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Coty Joseph Bonilla, 35, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months (suspended) in prison, one year of community control and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,730.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.