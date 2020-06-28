The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• James Anthony Mazy Jr., 38, 6100 block of Shasta St., Englewood. Charges: burglary and grand theft.
• Cynthia May Madden, 51, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffery Alan Morrison, 31, Lexington Place, Fort Ogden. Charge: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription.
• Tiffiney Lea Horner, 64, 1400 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal attempt to solicit or conspire.
• Nicholas Dhane Westergard, 22, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault with a firearm.
• Christopher Owen Walling, 52, 5100 block of Early Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Robert Samuel Biron, 45, 100 block of Norfolk Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• David Gomez Posso, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Randall Emerson Coey, 62, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ashley Rene Dennis, 37, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Renae Lynn Baldwin, 42, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Travis Shayne Evett, 30, 5400 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher C. Scarborough, 48, 22200 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Ashley Ann Hoffman, 35, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Andrew Daphnis, 38, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Carrie Ann Moser, 51, Davison, Michigan. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Michael Douglas Shay, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Nicholas Joseph Bonsky, 30, 3100 block of Cabaret St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Jeffrey Dean May, 42, 14100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to change boat title or ad.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Edwin Remy St. Pierre, 19, 21500 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Dathan Brian Phillips, 44, 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive, Englewood. Charge: harvest red snapper out of open season.
• Michael Peter De Waard, 52, 1200 block of Yarmouth St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Trevor Allan Starr, 44, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of a structure while occupied.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Edmund Thomas Bittner, 48, 1800 block of Shadoway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: torturing an animal with intent to hurt, injure or kill. A charge of animal abandonment was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended and violation of pretrial release condition. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $740.
• Derek Michael Boggs, 31, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jeraldo Mendoza, 33, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Antonio R. Leffel, 41, Quail Run Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $992.
• Mark James Burdette, 24, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of burglary. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 14 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Brandon Thomas Burdette, 21, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of burglary. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 14 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $702.
• James Allen Lynch Jr., 42, 1300 block of Miliken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving when reduced from a DUI. The following charges were dropped: no motorcycle/vehicle endorsement, and no motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $443.
• Elmer Clifford Keeton, 55, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: grand theft and false owner info for pawned items. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Dominic Patrick Mucci, 57, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a harmful new legend drug without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Casey Lee Green, 33, 2100 block of Corfell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of introducing contraband into a prison was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Donna Kristine Kaiser, 45, 100 block of Buckeye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Jamarcus Raynard Howard, 20, Tampa. Charge: robbery while unarmed. A charge of grand theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: seven years in prison. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Rashawn Devoy Jones, 39, 21300 block of Eaton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and false imprisonment. Sentence: 33 months (suspended) in prison and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $917.
• James Wesley Johnston, 49, 2400 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $867.
