The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Don Christopher Shane Frazier, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon.
• Scott Daniel Vos, 49, Naples. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device.
• Ronald Edward Sprinkle Jr., 42, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court.
• Sean Michael Bowman, 21, 300 block of E. Fray Street, Englewood. Charges: burglary and petty theft.
• Suzanne Ann Contini, 66, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Jonathan Arthur Dick, 45, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Guillermo Estrada Gonzalez, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Kelley Lynn Flanary, 39, Troy, Ohio. Charge: battery.
• Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 20, Lehigh Acres. Charge: burglary.
• Edward Charles Howarth, 56, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jody Lynn Howarth, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• William Tracey McLean, 54, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Juan Carlos Mercado, 30, Hialeah. Charge: bribery.
• Logan Ryan Riggleman, 32, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
• Nicholas Wren Sargent, 22, address withheld. Charges: criminal mischief and assault.
• Kyle Richard Willeke, 30, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The following case was closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Lynn Marie Hodgson, 23, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Haley Maxine Freedman, 25, 2200 block of Kenya Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 42, 8600 block of S.W. Reese Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Sniri Shlomo Sharon, 29, Nashville, Tennessee. Charge: petty theft.
• Ricky Dean Torres, 40, 23200 block of Delavan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Juan Delmin Mercedes, 19, 3300 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Michael John Bebon, 47, 13200 block of Flaherty Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked permanently. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Cassianna Humphrey, 32, Sanibel Island. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $235.
• Kempton Francis Shipman Jr., 24, 23200 block of Roundtree Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, burglary and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: six months in jail and four months of probation. Outstanding fees: $917.
• Daymond Davis Nolte, 40, 2600 block of Starview Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting recovery of property and fraud request refund with false receipt. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Katherine Marie Perri, 43, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft. A failure to appear charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $920.
• Aubrey Ann Blackman, 30, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell and introducing contraband into a detention facility. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,804.
• Deangelo Lamont Carter, 35, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Monica Gularte Cendejas, 39, 1200 block of S.E. Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Alyssa May Cooper, 23, 400 block of Ricou Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Amie Linnea Criss, 37, 4000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $602.
• Mason E. Demint, 28, 16200 block of Orrick Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Christopher Ryan Dunn Jr., 25, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Reagan Armstrong Fields, 56, 22000 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 57, Safety Harbor, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Rachel Jocarol Green, 40, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,342.25.
• Kristina Marie Hains, 36, 25400 block of Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Christopher Agustus Hardwick, 61, 800 block of Mensh Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Michael Brandon Harvey, 36, LaBelle. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were not prosecuted: introducing contraband into a detention facility and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ronald Martin Jackson, 37, 27100 block of Jordan Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Daniel Matthew Lewis, 47, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Elizabeth Correll McAllister, 39, 22200 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of selling methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of selling a substance in lieu of a controlled substance. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: 2,495.
• Michelle Victoria Miller, 43, 500 block of Alto Vista, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a false name, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
