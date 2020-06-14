The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Nicole Lynn Dennis, 28, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Samuel Tucker Matlack Storrs, 22, Lakeland. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor Belle Raye Pierre, 31, 18400 block of Lamont Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Johnathon Douglas Reek, 22, 6000 block of Abigail Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica A. Paczkowski, 43, 1400 block of Seaport St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Keith Charles Pierce Jr., 34, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
• Diana Maria Zett, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Heidi E. Fletcher, 43, 2100 block of Hanby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Richard Edward Collier, 23, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Michael Shea, 22, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and petty theft.
• Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Sethi Yahmi Genus Christian, 22, 3400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
• Benjamin Christopher Noland, 19, 12200 block of Clermont Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Nephtali Ortiz Acevedo, 34, 1300 block of Hillcrest Ave NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Martin Alexander Miller, 50, 20900 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Witline S. Theresias, 38, Miami. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jonah Ky Northcutt, 25, 12000 block of Henley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Michael Thomas Homer, 41, 12200 block of Helios Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: harvest red snapper while out of season. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Marco Antonio Calderon, 48, Clearwater, Florida. Charge: harvest red snapper while out of season. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Charles Enyeardt Crank, 47, Port Richey, Florida. Charge: harvest red snapper while out of season. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Brytanee Deven Nicole Backus, 28, 6200 block of Alan Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: selling, manufacturing, delivering, etc., schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $300.
• Hao Chen, 34, 26000 block of Salonika Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: harvest or possess snook under the size limit. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Marshall Scott Lewis, 26, Wauchula, Florida. Charges: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission violations regarding the size of sheepshead and reef fish. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Ronald Truit Becktel, 75, 1100 block of Kingfisher Drive, Englewood. Charge: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission violation regarding sea trout size. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $399.
• Isaac Torres Hernandez, 29, homeless, Lehigh Acres. Charge: grand theft auto. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Leroy Anthony McDaniel Jr., 31, 500 block of Corto Andra St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $860.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Melissa Dawn Arthur, 44, 1400 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Michael Edward Vincent, 32, 2000 block of Willow Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Wendy Carroll Brooks, 43, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jessica Dianne Bobish, 33, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of cocaine. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Sean McHugh Baer, 39, 7500 Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Cory Wesley Bennett, 27, 1500 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Christopher James Morgan, 23, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Patrick James Potter, 61, 6300 block of Roberta St., Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $822.
• Amy Marie Vowell, 45, 12600 block of Feldman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Damon Randall Caudill Sr., 59, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny between $10,000-$50,000 or from a victim 65 and older, fraud-false statement of verification of ownership to a second-hand dealer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: trafficking in stolen property and grand theft of a firearm. Sentence: 48 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,604.
• Andrew Michael Nemechek, 35, 6600 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Benjamin Grant Gerding, 35, Bonita Springs. Charge: grand theft. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 15 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Daniel Parabak, 64, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, criminal mischief and two counts of violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $697.
• Louis Dominick DiDonato Jr., 49, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of violation of an injunction for protection and one count of violation of pretrial release condition. One count of violation of pretrial release condition was not prosecuted. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $2,986
• Richard Allen Cafaro II, 45, 30100 block of Holly Grove Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and two counts of petty theft-three or more convictions. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,776.
• Everett Robert Lages, 55, 23300 block of Farnam St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $335.
• Carlos Davila Carrizales, 33, Sarasota. Charge: driving without a valid driver's license. A charge of giving a false name was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Simeon Nichlous Combs, 37, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A charge of aggravated child abuse or aggravated battery was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $471.
• Mary Lu Burton, 64, 100 block of Bishop St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,022.
• Natosha Rae Davis, 38, 2600 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Another count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Rachel K. Bamber, 28, 1300 block of Henton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting the recovery of property. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Michael Sean Naple Jr., 28, Cape Coral. Charges: petty theft-three or more, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: burglary while armed and petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: seven years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,404.
• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 49, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,856.
• Robert Wayne Goss, 48, 100 block of Concord Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,804.
• Austin James Wolcott, 22, 6100 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary, two counts of trafficking in stolen property and three counts of fraud-false owner info for pawned items. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: petty theft, grand theft, eight counts of trafficking in stolen property and seven counts of fraud-false owner info for pawned items. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,367.
• Jesse Jonathan Stout, 30, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police and petty theft. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,144.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• David Taylor Bass Jr., 32, 3400 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: affray. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,120.
• Amanda Lynn Brier, 28, Oakland Hills Court, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months (suspended) in prison, one year of community control and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Russell Lowell MacDonald, 46, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Seth Diaz Smith, 34, 5500 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm or convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and fraud-false owner info for pawned items. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Ashley Nicole Apostolou, 36, 2200 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 11 months and 29 days. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Jose Aurelio Perdomo, 28, 1700 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $345.
• Lawrence Albert Wicks, 59, 2000 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft. Sentence: 18 months in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $705.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.