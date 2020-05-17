The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Catherine Joy, 62, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Allison Elysia Ankrom, 33, Springhill, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Ronald Patrick McDonald, 57, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• James Matthew Dennis, 35, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Michael Carl Saunders, 47, 100 block of Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Charge: grand theft.
• Shane Travis Bronson, 45, 18300 block of Lingerlon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: six counts of missile into a dwelling, vehicle building or aircraft.
• Eric Scott Overstreet, 43, address withheld, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Caroll Madeline Jean Rene, 37, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Nathan Thomas Wells, 47, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace.
The following case was closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Stacy Michelle Baier, 38, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Logan Ryan Riggleman, 32, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence and driving with no motor vehicle registration. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: fleeing to elude with lights and sirens, and violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Crystal Simone Wladyka, 34, homeless. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Robert Lee Simpson, 39, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Chaise Anthony Grimes, 18, 2300 block of Sunnyglow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Vincent Patrick Niles, 29, 2100 block of Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Chadd Leon Keaton, 18, Cape Coral. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Jacqkeem Kwiesiamari Johnson, 26, address withheld, Port Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
