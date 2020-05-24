The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Benjamin Austin Paige, 22, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cynthia Lee Jones, 51, 4400 block of Hennemann St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Randy Steven White, 52, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Christopher Andrew Moore, 59, address withheld. Charge: violation of injunction for protection.
• Jacqueline Sohn, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Lisa Marie Jackson, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Tiffany Nicole Wertenbach, 25, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Christopher David Knighting, 22, 20200 block of Gentry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering more than 500 pounds.
• Martin Becktold Jr., 79, address withheld. Charges: battery and petty theft.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 39, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A failure to appear charge was dropped.
• Timothy John Hering, 20, 2100 block of Palm Court, North Port. Charge: littering more than 500 pounds.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Edward Mark Breden, 60, Danbury, Connecticut. Charge: grand theft. A fraudulent use of a credit card charge was dropped. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• James Robert Koch, 25, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,474.
• Darrell Howard Hoover, 40, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• John Joseph Hollister, 37, Springfield, Massachusetts. Charges: disorderly intoxication, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $852.
• Ceth Paul Thornton, 25, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 29, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $572.
• Melissa Lynn Rodriguez, 35, homeless, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Richard J. Malette, 60, Naples. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $573.
• Michael Dean Bender, 34, St. Petersburg. Charge: obtaining property by fraud. Sentence: 48 months in prison and 120 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $980.06.
