The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Aaron Michael Phillips, 21, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a schedule III synthetic narcotic, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sue Ann Moats, 38, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Steven Neil McBeth, 42, 14200 block of Styraeder Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Yoan Davila Davila, 34, 7000 block of S.W. Collins St., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft.
• Yosdany Martinez, 44, 7000 block of S.W. Collins St., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft.
• Raina Jade Swendsen, 20, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 25, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Pendleton Johnson, 56, 2400 block of Gertrude Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no motor vehicle registration and driving without a valid license.
• Colby Alexander Baucom, 23, 1500 block of S.W. Mariposa Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carlos Camis, 31, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Dallas Giovanni Evans, 21, Beaufort, S.C. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 34, 300 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering and prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Walter Bernard Bushman, 44, 3100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed weapon or electronic weapon device.
• William Michael Orosz Jr., 55, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, and loitering or prowling.
• Robert Andrew Clark, 32, 300 block of Vitario St., Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 48, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft auto, burglary and petty theft.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Myles Coleman Cope II, 31, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Anthony Michael Maiello, 54, 300 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and trespassing.
• Michelle Mare Doherty, 30, 11700 block of S.W. Anne Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Angel Nicole Bradley, 39, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Davis Austin Hicks, 38, 4200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: engaging in contractor business without certification.
• Moise Cyrius, 62, Orlando. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Paul Edward Mann, 54, 700 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charge: aggravated stalking-threat.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Nicole Vera Bennoch, 32, 600 block of Ennis Terrace N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Richard Dale Cato Groves, 44, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jennifer Christine Combs, 40, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $375.
• Ryan Joseph Brooks Sr., 36, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
