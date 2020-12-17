A search warrant carried out by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday uncovered a large amount of narcotics, police say.

When deputies in the narcotics unit searched the home on the 3500 block of Middletown Street in Port Charlotte, they found .1 grams of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of methamphetamine, 18.6 grams of cannabis and other paraphernalia, police say.

William Clayton Denney, 58, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail on Tuesday with $8,000 bail.

Marshal Joseph Eskew, 42, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance. He bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday with $5,500 bail.


