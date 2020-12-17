A search warrant carried out by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Monday uncovered a large amount of narcotics, police say.
When deputies in the narcotics unit searched the home on the 3500 block of Middletown Street in Port Charlotte, they found .1 grams of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of methamphetamine, 18.6 grams of cannabis and other paraphernalia, police say.
William Clayton Denney, 58, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail on Tuesday with $8,000 bail.
Marshal Joseph Eskew, 42, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance. He bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail Tuesday with $5,500 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.