A Port Charlotte resident called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office this morning to report seeing what they thought was a hand and some hair disappear beneath the water by the dock behind a home on Harbor Boulevard.

Road deputies responded and did not see anything, they said, so marine units were called in to search further.

No body was found, CCSO said Monday afternoon.

