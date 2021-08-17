The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing endangered adult.

Ramona Fleming Deloach is driving a 2015 Red Nissan Altima with Florida tag # 35ADJT.

She is believed to possibly be in the area of Pine Island Road and Woodward Avenue in Fort Myers.

She was last seen at the Sleep Inn on Kings Highway at approximately 11 p.m. Monday evening.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or local law enforcement.

