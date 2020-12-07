The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who are suspects in a Port Charlotte bicycle theft. 

Two men were seen on security footage at Rich's Recycled Bikes & More at 3792 N Tamiami Trail.

Security footage dates the incident Nov. 14 around 10:15 p.m.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.


