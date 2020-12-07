The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who are suspects in a Port Charlotte bicycle theft.
Two men were seen on security footage at Rich's Recycled Bikes & More at 3792 N Tamiami Trail.
Security footage dates the incident Nov. 14 around 10:15 p.m.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.
