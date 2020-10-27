Derek Boggs and James McGlone Jr.

Derek Boggs and James McGlone Jr.

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A gun that was reported stolen a few days ago was found by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust, police say.

On Saturday, deputies saw a motorcycle on Gardner Drive and southbound Tamiami Trail whose license plate was not registered.

When deputies pulled over and searched the driver, Derek Boggs, they found a b of methamphetamine, a bag of heroin, Buprenorphine strips, half of a Hydromorphone pill and a hypodermic needle.

In his waistband, deputies found a Taurus .45 caliber with five rounds that was reported stolen a few days ago, according to CCSO.

Boggs, 31, does not have a motorcycle endorsement or a concealed weapons permit.


A CCSO investigation revealed that Boggs bought the gun from James McGlone Jr, 36, who stole it out of a vehicle. The firearm was sold to Boggs for $200 worth of methamphetamine and heroin, police say.

Boggs was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, dealing traffic in stolen property and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $43,000 bond.

McGlone was arrested Monday on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and dealing traffic in stolen property.

He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $17,500 bond.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments