A gun that was reported stolen a few days ago was found by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop that resulted in a drug bust, police say.
On Saturday, deputies saw a motorcycle on Gardner Drive and southbound Tamiami Trail whose license plate was not registered.
When deputies pulled over and searched the driver, Derek Boggs, they found a b of methamphetamine, a bag of heroin, Buprenorphine strips, half of a Hydromorphone pill and a hypodermic needle.
In his waistband, deputies found a Taurus .45 caliber with five rounds that was reported stolen a few days ago, according to CCSO.
Boggs, 31, does not have a motorcycle endorsement or a concealed weapons permit.
A CCSO investigation revealed that Boggs bought the gun from James McGlone Jr, 36, who stole it out of a vehicle. The firearm was sold to Boggs for $200 worth of methamphetamine and heroin, police say.
Boggs was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, dealing traffic in stolen property and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $43,000 bond.
McGlone was arrested Monday on charges of grand theft of a firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and dealing traffic in stolen property.
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $17,500 bond.
