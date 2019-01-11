Two men were charged with loitering or prowling in the North Shore Drive neighborhood after a citizen called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to report a noise from a vacant residence, CCSO reported.
The caller then saw two males walking around another home and attempting to pull open a garage door, according to a press release.
A deputy who arrived on scene found Stephen Torchia, 43, of the 3300 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte, standing in the area of North Shore Drive and Melbourne Street, matching the description provided by the caller, the press release stated.
Torchia complied with the deputy’s commands to stop, while the deputy heard noise coming from nearby bushes.
After announcing his presence and commanding the second person to exit the woods, a male identified as Eric Caterino, 28, of the 23500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda, came out and fled from the deputy on foot, according to the press release.
Additional deputies responded to the scene, including a canine unit, who tracked Caterino behind several residences on North Shore Drive and located him in a back yard on Melbourne Street. He was taken into custody with no injuries.
Based on the statement from the caller about the suspects’ attempt to gain entrance to the vacant residence and the fact that neither suspect could provide any reasons for their behaviors or actions, both men were charged with loitering or prowling, the press release stated. Caterino was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
CCSO urges anyone who notices something suspicious in their neighborhood to call the cops immediately. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 941-639-0013.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tavalas Antuane Gaye Jr., 20, of St. Petersburg. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $16,000.
• David Brian Giancinti, 54, 200 block of Wayne Road, Rotonda West. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
• Jacob Johnathan Evan, 32, 400 block of West Grace St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Theresa Marie Reeves, 50, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Samantha Marie Cupani, 28, 29400 block of Pine Villa Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Denise Turner Murphy, 57, 300 block of East Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Joseph Nathan Snydle, 46, 5600 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Justin Michael Marquis, 23, 3300 block of Elkcam Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: $12,500.
• Jessie Clyde McClain, 70, 400 block of Barrett St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $5,000.
• Adam David Saleman, 38, 300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Sue Ann Moats, 37, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $393.
• Crystal Gail Howell, 31, 21200 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Henry Joseph Casiano, 63, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Vaughn Garrett Byrd-Titus, 26, of Osprey, Fla. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. Bond: $26,000.
• Chaz’monay Ashley Florence, 18, of Ocala. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Charles Robert Johnson, 53, of Lake Butler. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $13,000.
• Destiney Leeann Nickell, 21, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Shainia Alexandria Harding, 23, 3300 block of Rain Lilly Lane, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Tyler Locke, 26, 400 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• John Vincent Frey Jr., 64, of Effort, Penn. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lazaro Luis Brunet, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Dana Alyce Herrera, 45, of Fort Myers. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelbi Burson, 51, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended; possession of marijuana. Bond: $500.
• Mitchell McKusik, 33, 2000 block of Newbury Street Port Charlotte. Charges: Larceny, petite theft, second degree, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Julie Ann Davis, 34, 5400 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Non-moving violation, violation of financial responsibility. Bond: $120
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Scott Babcock, 51, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Knowingly driving while license suspended and marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
• Brandon Scott Stearns, 39, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Driving while under the influence. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
