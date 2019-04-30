A Charlotte County woman was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for her role in a counterfeiting operation last year, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sabrina Fisher, 34, was arrested last July for making or possessing instruments for forging bills and forging bank bills. In September, the prosecution was taken over by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and she was indicted on three counts of uttering a forged bill and three counts of possessing instruments for forging.
The investigation began in May and led to the discovery of U.S. currency being counterfeited in DeSoto County and being transported throughout Florida. Charlotte, Sarasota, and Polk counties all confirmed having the counterfeit bills passed at local businesses in their jurisdiction.
Cpl. Paul Guyton, the U.S. Secret Service Taskforce Agent for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator between the cooperating agencies. During the investigation, $1,385 of counterfeit $20, $10, and $5 notes were recovered.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Anderson Avirett, 47, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Amber Carrine Howard, 38, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $10,000.
Sara Ann Kinnison, 58, 40 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Kevin Leigh Smiley Sr., 64, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Ryan Joseph Brooks Sr., 35, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, nonsupport of dependents, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,874.
Troy Lee McClary Sr., 50, 500 block of Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Danielle Lea Roberts, 500 block of Verona St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Matthew William Whiteaker, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Anthony Adam Thiele, 54, 18900 block of McGrath Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Craig Rogers, 30, 1500 block of Schenley St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Maria Danielle Palm, 28, 21400 block of Quetada Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Jennifer Lynn Nieves, 41, 12200 block of Moore Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michelle Rae Farnsworth, 35, of Orange City. Charges: two counts of failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and four underlying charges. Bond: none.
John Kent Donnelly Jr., 56, 400 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John David Crider Jr., 59, of Mascot, Tenn. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Patrick Eldridge, 45, of Deland, Fla. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Grace Paola Garrido, 28, of Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Bethany Gail Bolton, 27, of Cape Coral. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.
Eric James Snider, 39, of Bradenton. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Megan Danielle Brelsford, 35, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Shannon Marie Acevedo, 35, of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Andre Lamont Jones, 39, of Andersoa, Ind. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Bernie Mitchell Carroll, 55, of Bartow. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Ryan Meyer, 21, 6100 block of Talbert Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
