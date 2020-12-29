There have been multiple construction trailer and equipment thefts in Charlotte County lately, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 16 around 1:48 p.m., a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was caught on camera towing a stolen Stow portable cement mixer near 7030 San Casa Drive in Englewood, CCSO said.

Dodge Ram

Around 1:48 PM on December 16th, this white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was seen near 7030 San Casa Drive in Englewood driving off with the pictured stolen Stow portable cement mixer.

The mixer has two wheels, is a faded yellow color and the underside of the barrel is painted in blue spray paint. There is a 2-inch ball hitch and there is no tag.

“If possible, do not leave trailers or equipment on construction sites unattended overnight and be sure to secure equipment at all times,” CCSO said in a Facebook post.

CCSO asks anyone who can identify the truck or has seen the cement mixer to call Detective K. Miller at 941-639-0013.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments