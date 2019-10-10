PORT CHARLOTTE — A certified nursing assistant was arrested Wednesday after allegedly abusing two patients at the South Port Square retirement community in Port Charlotte.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began in September, when another employee reported Edna Jeanty, 48, for the alleged abuse.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, Jeanty allegedly took a water bassinet full of warm water and poured it on a patient’s face to wake him up. The patient awoke startled, and then she and another CNA attempted to place the patient in a wheelchair.
When he didn’t immediately comply, the two CNAs allegedly threw him into the wheelchair, causing a small cut on the patient’s forearm.
Jeanty then went to another room to help a different patient, who kicked her as she was placing her in a wheelchair. Jeanty kicked the patient back.
The employee who witnessed the incident said she was scared and didn’t know what to do. She tried to ask Jeanty about her actions, but Jeanty reportedly started talking in a different language the witness did not understand.
Both patients have dementia and are hard of hearing, according to the affidavit, and neither could provide a statement due to their medical conditions.
However, a deputy responding to the incident observed a laceration to the forearm of the first patient and bruising to the right shin of the other.
Jeanty was charged with abuse of an elderly person. She was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.
She is no longer an associate at South Port Square. This statement from the retirement community was provided Thursday to the Sun:
“We were made aware of an allegation of abuse involving a former associate. We have been cooperating with the authorities as they investigated the situation and we understand the investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former associate. We are saddened by these allegations as having the trust of our residents and their families is extremely important to us. We take the safety and well being of our residents very seriously. This type of conduct or behavior by an associate is never tolerated under any circumstances.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.