FORT MYERS — Lee Coel accepted a plea deal Wednesday to resolve his second-degree manslaughter case in Lee County.
Coel is the Punta Gorda police officer who fired the shot killing retired librarian Mary Knowlton in August 2016. Coel was playing the "bad guy" in a role playing scenario put on at the police department during a Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce event.
In a Fort Myers courtroom Wednesday, the judge agreed to the plea and to withhold adjudication.
The agreement involves 10 years probation, with Coel agreeing to not seek employment as a police officer.
Coel cried and said he’s been wanting to meet with the Knowltons to apologize since meeting with his first lawyer. Coel told the court he wasn't sure they will ever forgive him, adding he can’t forgive himself for what happened.
Knowlton was playing a cop when Coel pulled his gun on her. He reportedly believed his gun was loaded with blanks but instead fired live rounds. The ammunition had been given to him by a former supervisor, Katie Heck, who is now the spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Steve Knowlton, Mary Knowlton's son, said Assistant State Attorney John Dommerich called his father Tuesday to say he would be offering 10 years on probation with no prison or jail time.
"Pretty much a slap on the wrist," Knowlton said. "We haven't felt like we've had any justice since this happened in the first place."
Knowlton said he understands Coel didn't intend to kill his mother, but his carelessness, and the carelessness of everyone involved, still shocks him.
"A police officer is held to a higher level," he said. "To come out and say well, we thought they were blanks -- you don't put citizens in harm's way. It never should have happened... If he had actually pointed the gun at the ground or the sky, nothing would have happened to my mom. That's the protocol when you're in a scenario like that."
Knowlton said when his father heard the news, it felt "like it just happened to my mom all over again."
"It's just a kick in the teeth," he said. "We really have not felt like the prosecutors really even were on our side through any of this."
Coel's attorney, Thomas Sclafani, confirmed the plea is happening today but would not discuss the details.
Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, said she could not comment on an active case.
Sara Miles, spokesperson for the 20th Judicial Circuit, said the purpose of the hearing is to determine if the court will accept the negotiated plea.
The Knowltons plan to speak out at the hearing to urge the judge to reject the plea deal.
The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Lee County courthouse in room 7A.
