The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case team is searching for a person who submitted a tip about a suspicious person in the Deep Creek area days after Sharon Gill was killed in the area in 1990.
Gill was stabbed to death in her home on Rampart Boulevard in Deep Creek on March 21, 1990. A day or so after the homicide, someone provided information to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office concerning a suspicious person in the area of the model homes on Rampart Boulevard, in the same area of Gill’s home, according to a press release.
The suspicious person was described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s with a small stature. The Cold Case team has since learned the person described lived within walking distance of Gill’s home.
“The goal is to find out who the person is that thinks this person is suspicious and say, ‘What else can you tell us?’” Detective Mike Gandy said Tuesday.
Detectives recently discovered new information that may relate to the lead, and they want the person who submitted the tip to contact them as soon as possible.
The Cold Case team can be reached at 941-575-5361 or after hours at 941-639-2101. They can also be contacted by email at coldcase@ccsofl.net or through the Submit A Tip function on the agency’s mobile app.
FDLE announces 15 arres
ts in ‘Operation Safe Summer’
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the results of an initiative called Operation Safe Summer Tuesday, which resulted in 15 arrests across Charlotte, Collier, and Lee counties.
The operation spanned a four-month period from February through May and focused on identifying and apprehending suspects engaged in downloading child pornography or using the internet to commit crimes against children.
In Charlotte County, Alexander Keim was arrested on April 18 for six counts of possession of child pornography after FDLE special agents obtained a search warrant for the residence where he was living and found a laptop containing several videos of child pornography, involving some who appeared to be toddlers.
Keim is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.
Numerous individuals throughout the three counties were charged with crimes including possession of child pornography, promotion, distribution, and production of child pornography, lewd and lascivious molestation, sexual battery on a child and failure to report child abuse. Two children were rescued from sexual abuse and dozens of other child victims were identified through the investigations, according to the agency.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Lee Lacey, 28, 27100 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rachelle Lynn Brown, 48, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,940.
Robert John Girvin, 51, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Aaron Ray Kinder, 25, 22000 block of Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $10,000.
Brittany Marie Cross, 27, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Deborah Joyce Jared, 61, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sheena Lee Curry, 34, 300 block of Lambert St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Paul Shane Hanna, 42, 20300 block of Navajo Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,500.
Aleczander Chace Polston, 22, 3000 block of Albin Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tiffany Grace Beasley, 32, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Corey Lee Kelly, 44, 16500 block of Cape Horn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kerry Andrea Russell, 58, 8500 block of Matecumbe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Michelle Nicole Szafir, 31, 3400 block of Winona St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Kelsy Nicole Lewis, 27, 13300 block of Ainsworth Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, out of county warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Juan Bernardo Torres Mendez, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
Ramon Zavala Alejo, 46, of Bradenton. Charges: driving with license expired more than 6 months and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Summer Ann Beaudoin, 28, 6300 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michael Charles Vallier, 31, 1600 block of Florence Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Terry Lee Bostian, 54, 6200 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Lesley Ferrara, 48, 900 block of Treviso Grand Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts DUI. Bond: $620.
Vasiliy Kashman, 36, 1200 block of Rosario Avenue, North Port. Charge: sex offender violation, failure to notify law enforcement of change of address. Bond: none.
Scott Paradise, 18, 500 block of Purdy Street, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property over $200. Bond: $500.
Anthony Vece, 38, 100 block of Braemer Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Matthew Whipple, 21, 1300 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Saul Calderon, 37, 4900 block of Alfa Terrace, North Port. Charges: commit battery by strangulation, tampering in third degree felony proceeding. Bond: none.
Jamie Parrett, 21, 2300 block of Bronco Lane, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,750.
Michal Worma, 30, 3500 block of Zambrama Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft of a firearm. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shawn Davis, 43, 200 block of Nassau Street, Venice. Charges: battery on a person aged 65 or over, burglary of occupied structure, unarmed. Battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
