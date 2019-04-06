Deputies with guns and shields surrounded a home on Beacon Drive in Port Charlotte Friday afternoon, but the standoff turned out to be a false alarm. A neighbor had reported a domestic disturbance, and deputies learned a car crashed into a home on the street, and a male who suffered injuries was taken to a nearby hospital.
A woman was believed to be inside the home with several firearms, but when law enforcement entered the home, no one was there. Law enforcement cleared the scene while continuing to investigate. Neighbors nearby said the people who live in the home have been there for about four months, but people tend to come and go from the house.
One woman said she spotted a man and woman walking quickly down the street as she was coming home just before law enforcement’s arrival. She believed they were the ones leaving the house, and stated the man was quickly zipping up a backpack as they walked. No additional information was immediately available.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Bailey Nicole Clipner, 18, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age, first offense. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Anna Rose Miller, 33, 4400 block of Ganyard St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $900.
• John Randolph Angle, 52, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
• Angel Luis Martinez-Montalvo, 45, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, resisting detention or arrest by law enforcement officer, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Conroy Nathaneil Powell, 20, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• James Joseph Culotta, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Britny Lynn Burgess, 31, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Wade Preston Holmes Jr., 32, 13900 block of Nancy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Dennis Haye, 30, 1000 block of Cazenovia St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Ricky Lee Fulk, 50, 200 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Thomas Allen Roche II, 18, 3800 block of Laroche St., North Port. Charge: grad theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Joseph Rusden, 54, 700 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kevin Gerard Moran II, 26, Orange St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Lynn Innocenti, 36, of Bokeelia. Charges: out-of-county warrant, three underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Terry Campbell, 46, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, synthetic narcotics possession, two counts of cocaine possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver Schedule I or II, synthetic narcotics possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver (alprazolam and oxycodone). Bond: $37,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Dylan Moeller, 30, 700 block of Morningside Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license suspended, two counts of possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Thomas Smith, 55, 22200 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Amanda Lynn Maldonado, 32, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Boyer, 51, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud: swindle, obtain property, less than $50,000. Bond; $7,500.
• Courtney Speakman, 22, 1100 block of Jonah Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, marijuana possession, more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond; $1,240.
• Andrew Grove, 22, 7900 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: None.
• Donovan Karelse, 51, 8200 block of Bamfore Avenue, North Port. Charge: administrative hold for ICE. Bond: None.
• Gregory Lowe, 31, 5900 block of Hobhill Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny; grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Janine Shockley, 27, 4600 block of South Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: None.
• Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: None.
• Gregory Wolochuk, 37, 3300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges; probation violation, Widman Act, petit theft, third conviction. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
