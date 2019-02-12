Five individuals were charged with drug offenses after cops found a variety of illegal substances at their home, including fentanyl.
Deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on the 3600 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Port Charlotte Sunday, where they found one man, later identified as Russell Gerow, 33, standing near the front right tire of a grey Honda, holding a gray pouch.
A deputy asked what was in the bag, and Gerow said it was his insulin. When a deputy searched the bag, insulin and syringes were found, along with one used syringe which tested positive for opiates. A clear white baggie and several round pills were on the ground, along with 6.7 grams of methamphetamine, a clear baggie containing 0.8 grams fentanyl, and 0.4 grams of an unknown substance.
Gerow was transported to Bayfront Medical Center due to medical complaints.
A female, later identified as Jessica Vandegaart, 26, was standing on the grass on the right side of a second vehicle holding a black duffel bag and a white garbage bag. A deputy made contact with her, noting she was shaking nervously. Vandegaart stated she did not have any weapons, drugs, or large sums of money and consented to a search of her person.
Two used syringes were found in her right front pants pocket along with a water bottle cap containing a white residue. The substance tested positive for opiates, turning purple when tested with the reagent kit.
The two bags in her possession contained 93 cartridges of THC oil in flavors including Zkittles, Fruity Pebbles, Sunset Sherburt, Gushers, Pink Kush, and Strawberry Cough. There also 11 pills identified as hydrocodone, 32 oval yellow pills identified as oxycodone, and 41 orange pills identified as dextro-amphetamine.
Vandegaart refused to give a statement to deputies.
Three other residents at the home were identified as Alexis Robinson, 23; Linda Robinson, 43; and Shawn Sadowski, 45. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the house and found additional methamphetamine, cocaine, Alprazolam, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
Vandegaart was charged with trafficking oxycodone, trafficking amphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alexis Robinson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Linda Robinson was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Gerow and Sadowski were transported to the hospital with open probable cause affidavits. Gerow will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sadowski will be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stanley John Kowalewski, 42, 800 block of Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Melinda Mae Morgan, 33, 1600 block of Woodland Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Philip Dion Didonna, 44, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Brian Jon Hoiem, 38, 26100 block of Madras Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Darrick Glen Moody, 47, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,500.
• Teresa Lynne French, 51, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
• Matthew Joel Browne, 31, 1400 block of Nabatoff St., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
• James Martin Brown III, 39, 400 block of Sevilla St., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of condition of pretrial release and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Joe Wayne Rice Jr., 52, 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Alan Paul Guirguis, 38, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Monique Jeanne Derau, 23, of Pinebrook Pines, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Deborah Anne Razo, 55, 300 block of East Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Forte, 50, 200 block of Pine Glen Court, Englewood. Charges: Charlotte county, violation of pre-trial, non-moving traffic violation. Bond $8,500.
• Dominick Oelenschager, 21, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $15,000
• Valerie Rodgers, 27, 1600 block of Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment, violation of park hours, operating a vehicle without a license. Bond: $2,240.
• Zachary Beyer-Radford, 26, 190 block of Temple Drive, Venice. Charges: damage to property, criminal mischief over $200, under $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Phylesia Gares, 32, 2500 block of Jeannin Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court, possession/control of narcotics equipment, marijuana. Bond: $7,500.
• Briana Laurence, 27, 8700 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, no valid driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Blue, 40, 3700 block of Shalimar Terrace, North Port. Charges: Charlotte County violation of pre-trial, non-moving traffic violation. Bond: $8,500.
• David Rodarte, 31, 4000 block of Shorewood Street, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, drug equip, possession or use, driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $1,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Kiehl, 39, 900 block of 1st Dirt Road. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.