The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who died at the Redneck Mud Park last weekend during its 10 year anniversary Trucks Gone Wild Event.
Ramon A. Muino Jr., of Clewiston, has been identified as the 27-year-old who died after a fight between several attendees and security guards. His autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death is still pending toxicology results, which typically take several weeks, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy Ray Mahoney, 41, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, failure to appear, and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Alexander Stewart Molineux, 31, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: simple assault, out of county warrant, petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: none.
• John Andrew Richardson, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Tracey Ellen Kruse, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Brandon Shane Felix, 28, 100 block of Deerfield Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Susie Leigh Mechesney, 48, 1000 block of Archer St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
• Andrea Ava Brown, 37, 8200 block of Larrimore Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI, refusing to accept and sign a summons, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Shannon Marie French, 32, 1400 block of Minneapolis Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation and out of county warrant. Bond: $7,000.
• Aaron Andrew Wooley, 44, of Deltona. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
• David Daniel Swenson, 35, of Delonta. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Loni Ann Nash, 32, of Deltona. Charges: out of county warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Michelle Senter, 50, 12000 block of Henley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, selling methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell opium or derivative schedule I or II, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $57,000.
• Louis Dominick Di Donato Jr., 48, 14900 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Guerdy David Geffrard, 30, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Jovanny Omar Adorno, 26, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Julie Ann Lafevre, 49, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Lee Quillen, 53, 10300 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Gavin Willis Nelson, 40, 3700 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jarred Tate, 26, 1500 block of Highway 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Ronald Woodmansee, 59, 4300 block of Belladonna Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, aggravated animal cruelty. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Ball, 60, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Halschied, 44, 1700 block of Naftal Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tanner Pierce, 18, 1700 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
