A death investigation was underway Wednesday afternoon on Forrest Nelson Boulevard and U.S. 41 after an older female was found deceased in a canal.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Skip Conroy said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. The woman was visiting a friend in the area and had been missing for about 30 minutes. When friend stepped outside to look for her, she found her in the canal.
Conroy said he would estimate the woman was in her 60’s or 70’s. The death appeared to be a drowning and was not suspicious, though the agency was waiting for confirmation from the Medical Examiner.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kimberly Lynn Stephenson, 36, 5800 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charge: larceny petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
Shannon Lee Wilson, 38, of Seminole, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Anthony Jean Willis, 23, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 22, 400 block of East Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, driving while license suspended 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ashleigh Rose Rodrigo, 28, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
Erik Christopher Beckwith, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
James Michael Burrell, 36, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $10,000.
Skyler Robert Strickland, 24, 1100 block of Dinsmore St., North Port. Charges: four out of county warrants. Bond: $5,000.
Allen Lamar Combs, 49, of North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Daniel Vincent McGlynn, 53, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Katarina Victoria Vanfossen, 21, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Anna Christine Piazza, 32, 5200 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $800.
Crystal Gail Howell, 31, 21200 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Robert John Dufault, 52, 7600 block of Wexford St., North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and failure to obey police and fire department officials. Bond: $2,000.
Lee-Anne Webster, 35, 1600 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Stephanie Danielle Becker, 35, 1000 block of Labelle Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Calvin Bennett, 25, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: battery, attempt domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $25,000
Jasmine Gray, 25, 8700 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, expired motor vehicle registration over six months. Bond: $120.
Tyler Schwartzkopf, 48, 5100 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charges: sex offender violation, failure to comply with registration law. Bond: None.
Ethanh Waters, 19, 300 block of North Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joshua Singley, 36, 3300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: nonmoving violation, violation of the financial responsibility law. Bond: $120
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nelson Troutman, 39, 1100 Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, larceny, petite theft, second offense, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Rashied Issacs-Thomas, 23, 1100 block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI, alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
