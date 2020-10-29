K9 Anubis

A Port Charlotte woman was arrested after deputies pulled her over, finding a large amount of methamphetamine and a two-week old baby.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a red Toyota Camry on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor, off the Interstate 75, exit because the car was following a tractor trailer closely at a high speed during a severe rainstorm, police say.

The driver, Amanda Landron, 25, denied consent to search her vehicle, so K9 Anubis conducted a sweep of outside of the vehicle, and alerted deputies that narcotics were present. Deputies searched the car and a secret location underneath the gear shift column, where they found 26.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Landron was arrested in May on trafficking charges after deputies found 54.22 grams of methamphetamine in the same place in her car.

She was arrested Monday on charges of amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect without great bodily harm.

She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

