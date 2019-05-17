PORT CHARLOTTE — Cops are searching for Budeesh "Bob" Siewratten, a missing endangered adult who disappeared from the Mid-County Regional Library on Thursday.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Siewratten resides at Signature Health Care, 4033 Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte, and has a dementia diagnosis. He used a taxi to go to the library at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and called the taxi for a ride home at 5:30 p.m., but no one was present when the cab arrived.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katie Heck said the agency believes he wandered off. The Mid-County Regional Library opened later than normal Friday as authorities searched the area.
Siewratten was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt. Anyone who observes him is asked to contact CCSO by calling the non-emergency number 941-639-0013.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kimberly Jean Victor, 21, 12400 block of Siesta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• James Leonard Midgett, 45, 500 block of Lindley Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, driving while license suspended, resisting an officer without violence and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
• Edward Rivera, 34, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Leslie Ann Palmer, 40, 21400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.
• Daniel Lyn Fuller, 37, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Cheryl Marie Davis, 40, 8000 block of Austrian Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Brian Bradley Collette, 40, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Stanley Brown, 56, Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charges: engaging in a contracting business without a certificate and employees not receiving workers' compensation under $20,000. Bond: $2,000.
• Chad Fagenbaum, 47, 1200 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: engaging in a contracting business without a certificate and employees not receiving workers' compensation under $20,000. Bond: $2,000.
• John Johnson, 56, Cedar Street, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
• David Nondorf, 47, 1200 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: engaging in a contracting license without a certificate and employees not getting workers' compensation under $20,000. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Robinson, 49, 6300 block of Labrea St., North Port. Charges: probation violation (original charge: DUI). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bryan Vanskiver, 24, 5600 block of Brickell Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of marijuana possession with intent to sell, cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and possession of controlled substance without a prescription (liquid cocaine). Bond: $7,000.
• David Chesser, 19, 5600 block of Brickell Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, cocaine possession and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Nhut Chau, 51, 2400 block of Margaret Lane, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jerry Hamilton, 61, 300 block of Venice St., Venice. Charge: violation of reporting requirements of a career criminal. Bond: none.
• Gordon Litts, 50, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Samuel Paulak, 36, 100 block of Airport Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Phillip Randolph, 100 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: petty theft and possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $240.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
