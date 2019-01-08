The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who reportedly broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse at Around the Clock Fitness in Port Charlotte.
The victim reported the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday. Her vehicle, a silver Honda CRV, had been broken into and her Michael Kors purse containing her social security card, driver’s license, two credit cards, and a debit card had been taken. She was in the gym when the incident happened and did not see or hear it take place.
She checked her email account and noticed her Capital One card had been used at Walmart and Walgreens in North Port. A deputy from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded and sent a teletype to the North Port Police Department to have them check both locations. Transactions for $504 and $105 had both been declined due to insufficient funds.
Security footage of the suspect was captured at Walmart. He is described as a black male, approximately 5’10’’, wearing a black or blue shirt and black pants with a red stripe. He wore orange slides and carried a backpack with a black and blue camouflage pattern. He appeared to have tattoos on his right arm.
A NPPD officer said the male was dropped off by a white male driving a gray Dodge truck, but the officer was unable to see the tag. CCSO posted photos of the suspect and the vehicle to Facebook Monday asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Derek Maurice Hernandez, 21, of Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Joseph Dana Theriault, 33, 2400 block of Edmunds St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,000.
• Nedda Garcia Fuentes, 59, 23000 block of Alabaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Madaline Veronica Orawe, 51, 21400 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $680.
• Krista Lynn Daniels, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $10,500.
• Kristoph Nicanor Oakley, 19, 1300 block of Collingswood Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, false imprisonment of a person against their will, felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, tampering with a witness 3rd degree felony proceeding, and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: none.
• Robert Joseph Garland, 28, 21500 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $10,000.
• Jarrett Allen Waters, 23, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kelly Marie Walsh, 34,11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Kayden Brice Ophof, 25, of Sarasota. Charges: loitering or prowling and violation of parole. Bond: none.
• Melissa Ann Amato, 43, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
• Craig Steven Wollam, 58, 3200 block of Sawnee Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Todd Glenn Russell, 23, of Fort Myers. Charges: loitering or prowling, molests any coin-operated vending machine, and possession of burglary tools. Bond: $7,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Laura Lynn Thattell, 57, 10300 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• William Fino, 24, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
• Terry Ogle, 26, 4400 block of Boeing Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: battery). Bond: none.
• Guillermo Rosabal, 49, 1000 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Adam Windisch, 45, 22200 block of South Vick Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: none.
• Denzel Daniel, 24, 700 block of Tallon Bay Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI resulting in property damage, DUI and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,120.
• Daniel Lundgren, 60, 11900 block of De Leon Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of selling or possession of hydromorphone within 1,000 feet of a business, school or church, selling or possessing oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a business, school or church and three counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $27,000.
• Jeremy Steffan, 38, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $5,000.
• Jeppe Bennetsen V, 21, 2600 block of Peake Street, North Port. Charge: resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $500.
• Randy Brinson, 35, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: fraud). Bond: none.
• Robert Shaw, 31, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydromorphone and possession of buprenophine. Bond: $4,500.
• Diane Sokolow, 63, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Cody Pixley, 31, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charge: battery). Bond: $15,000.
• Mitchell Veverka, 21, 2500 block of McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Charges: trespassing and larceny. Bond: none.
• Robert Aldridge, 81, 2000 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Melanie Masalko, 31, 300 block of Border Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: grand theft less than $300 but more than $100). Bond: none.
• Estella Rodriguez, 43, 3300 block of Tucson Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Martin, 28, of Ottawa, Canada. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Toddrick Walters Jr., 29, 1000 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
• Evan Merritt Jr., 25, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of THC oil without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by ^pAlexandra Herrera and Anne Easker^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.