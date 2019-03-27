Law enforcement are still searching for Gage Jackson, the 19-year-old last seen Tuesday, March 19, around 9 p.m. Jackson was dropped off at his home on Jones Loop Road after working at Peace River Seafood.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
On Twitter, the agency asked the public not to organize any searches without first contacting detectives.
“We appreciate the community’s willingness to assist, but taking actions outside of what is organized by the investigative team could have a negative impact,” the agency wrote. “If additional volunteers are needed, we will absolutely put out a public request for assistance.”
Man charged with battery
An Englewood man was charged with domestic battery for the sixth time. According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
The defendant and a woman got into an argument March 21 near midnight when the man allegedly hit the female in the neck with a closed fist. It was witnessed by a second person.
Michael Maggio, 56, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, was charged with domestic battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond was not immediately available.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Katherine Marie Perri, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,020.
• Kenneth Louis Richter, 37, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Larry Thermidor, 24, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, refusal to submit to testing, driver present non-current insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Heather Michelle Jackson, 43, 2500 block of Magnolia Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Robert Michael Jenigen Jr., 55, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery, and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $40,000.
• Joseph Fendrich Peek, 57, 4100 block Day St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, driver present non-current insurance, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Cassanos, 29, 1700 block of Faust Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond:$120.
• Nicholas Rheinecker, 32, 1100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge; moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: None.
• Alice Schlenther, 40, 300 block of Elder Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Tajuana Devary, 38, 1400 block of Minneapolis Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
