Two burglary suspects were arrested Saturday after allegedly attempting to sell stolen items back to the person they were taken from, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told law enforcement sometime overnight two chainsaws were removed from a toolbox in his vehicle. He texted a nearby neighbor Rustin Rodgers, 36, of the 22200 block of Felton Drive, to see if he knew anything about the theft. When Rodgers said he did, the victim said he would offer an $800 reward if the chainsaws could be found.
Rodgers reportedly responded and sent the victim a picture of one saw and requested $1,000 for their return. He also asked the victim not to contact law enforcement, according to an arrest affidavit.
Detectives responded to Rodgers’ address to investigate, and Rodgers gave them the chainsaws and provided a statement.
He and a second suspect, Mario Miller, 34, of the 21400 block of Gibralter Drive, had taken a walk through the victim’s neighborhood the night before, according to a press release. Text messages between the two indicated they shared photos of the stolen saws and discussed selling them throughout the night, the arrest affidavit stated.
Rodgers and Miller were charged with burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. Both men remain in jail. Rodgers’ bond was set at $19,000, while Miller’s is $20,000.
In a press release, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell encouraged victims to report crimes immediately.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brian Charles Trudeau, 54, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Tyler Muehling, 29, 400 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• David John Metz, 53, 18300 block of Troon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,500.
• Scott Stanley Stambaugh Sr., 48, 1100 block of Barbour Ave, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving without license revoked habitual offender, failure to register motor vehicle and possession of cocaine. Bond: $16,500.
• Troy G. Herr, 44, 1200 block of Rizzo St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft and trespassing. Bond: $4,500.
• Deborah Ann Veader, 54, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Christopher Unger Sr., 33, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Lee Morley Jr., 38, 1200 block of Gulf Blvd., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Jessica Leigh Dreier, 27, of Bokeelia. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Patrick Cagliostro, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arresst:
• Kevin Douglas Easthope, 34, of Griffin, Georgia. Charges: battery, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Daniel Phillip Ross, 56, of Eventure, Fla. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• John William Danner, 62, 3300 block of Belleville Terrace, North Port. Charges: refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and DUI. Bond: $7,500.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
• Giovanni Arsenio Garzon, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jadarius Jordan, 18, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of burglary of unoccupied conveyance, two counts larceny, petty theft (less than $300), two counts of burglary, unoccupied conveyance, larceny (second degree, first offense), larceny, grand theft (less than $5,000). Bond: $6,620.
Cyrus Marcelino, 21, Cape Coral. Charges: five counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny, grand theft (less than $5,000), petty theft (first degree, less than $300), petty theft (second degree). Bond: $8,240.
Richard Marchand, 36, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Schotanus, 52, 300 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Haremning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.