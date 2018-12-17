The VA Clinic on Tamiami Trail was evacuated Monday afternoon after a suspicious package was opened containing an unknown substance, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The powder turned out to be an antidepressant medication that had been mailed back to the facility, CCSO posted on Twitter. No injuries were reported.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Larry Dezwan Hill, 41, of Washington, D.C. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Donna Ann McNeill, 63, 1200 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Eric Scully, 44, 23000 block of Chimes Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft third subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brian Keith Bailey, 51, 13300 block of Tolman Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Oscar Israel Rodriguez-Chavez, 24, 12200 block of Vanloon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motorcycle without a license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Joseph Michael Shea, 21, 100 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael James Regnerus, 37, 3100 block of Saint James St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Kathryn Colleen Casa, 19, 2900 block of Thurston Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and possession of alcohol by person 21 years of age first offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Theresa Ann Lee, 53, of Mount Arie, Maryland. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Randy Scott Brennan, 59, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Randy Ray Twombly, 37, 7100 block of Adderly Road, Englewood. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Daniel Scott Walchle, 48, of Englewood. Charges: driver present non-current insurance and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $9,000.
• Delfina Jimenez-Rocha, 39, of Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Louis Mastrototaro, 44, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• John Fabian Esparza, 19, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Humberto Cordova Caballero, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Grace Paola Garrido, 27, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Brian Andrews, 44, 500 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $10,000.
• Eugeny Chelokov, 38, 2600 Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: possessing a turtle nest) and contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: $2,500.
• Daniel McGlynn, 53, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for DUI. Bond: $9,500.
• Anthony Pajer, 33, 1100 Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of narcotics equipment, attached registration not assigned to license plate and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Joni Eorio, 29, 100 block of Abalone Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $20,000.
• Ricky Turner, 52, 5100 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: possession of heroin with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.
• Teal Thomson, 28, 5700 block of Oxalis Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of narcotic equipment and driving with a suspended license first offense. Bond: $2,120.
• Lucinda Littleton, 44, 3600 block of Wayward Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Nikko Paez, 27, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: battery and property damage). Bond: none.
• Tiffanie Soucie, 33, 200 block of North Barona Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Chandra Wolcott, 36, 2000 block of South Sancraft Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Ashley Haffer, 23, 1400 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $250.
• Devin Hyland, 21, 5200 block of Balmor Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Jaymes Jordan, 28, 12000 block of Duringo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• William Quinlan, 26, 2300 block of Cannolot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: hold for Charlotte County for possession of cannabis over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $15,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Torres, 39, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jamie Proffitt, 38, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: property damage). Bond: none.
Khalid Bouhamid, 56, 400 block of Maggiore Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• George Dupree, 52, 800 block of Gardens Edge Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery and aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrests:
• Jason Evans, 32, 3000 block of Noble Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: fraud for false identification given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
• Stephen Broza, 52, 700 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $500.
• Kariann Ross, 23, 3600 block of Parkridge Circle, Sarasota. Charge: DUI resulting in property damage. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ben Ray, 18, 2900 block of Bourban Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $1,620.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera^p
