A local 19-year-old was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after reportedly selling his iPhone X to a 14-year-old girl in exchange for a sexual act.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Kristian Gupta told his mother he had been robbed by a black male subject named “Ox” or Octavius between 5 and 6 p.m. on Monday. He said the suspect put a gun to his head and stole his iPhone.
At the time Gupta claimed the incident occurred, he had been dropped off by his mother to hang out with two girls. When he arrived home without his phone, he told his sister about the alleged robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, he did not want to report the incident to law enforcement. He wanted to simply pay the insurance and get another phone instead.
When his mother called the sheriff’s office, an investigator with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office noted Gupta had reported multiple incidents of previous thefts at gunpoint to his mother but not to law enforcement.
The detective located the girls Gupta was with prior to the alleged robbery, who denied knowing anything about it. Instead, one of the girls had seen Gupta’s cell phone listed for sale on Snapchat, but it was too expensive. She began chatting with Gupta about sex and eventually agreed to a sexual act in exchange for the phone, which she provided to the detective. The act was allegedly done in a group setting and confirmed by multiple individuals.
No evidence could be found in support of Gupta’s side of the story. He was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and filing a false police report. His bond was revoked on multiple unrelated cases.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ashaunti Delisle-Winston Brown, 22, 10000 block of Smarty Jones St., Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Staci Rachelle Bennett, 33, of Sanford, Fla. Charges: selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet church, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $40,000.
• Joshua Jamake Rice, 41, 20200 block of Lorette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Michael Paul Saccente, 23, 600 block of Ellicot Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant, petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.
• Katlyn Chelsey Rice, 21, 600 block of Elliot St., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property, out of county warrant, and petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: none.
• James Lindsley Allen, 33, 400 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Alberto Jolon Gomez, 38, 22000 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to comply with registration law. Bond: none.
• Mark Christopher Patureau, 40, 19100 block of Hillsborough Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tammy Lynn Diedrick, 42, 22000 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: computer crime with intent to defraud. Bond: $5,000.
• Patricia Ann Diaz, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Anthoni Michael Magnane, 21, 22300 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $7,500.
• Tyler Brent Jones, 27, 3400 block of Miltown, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, two counts of violation of probation, and petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $7,500.
• Kyle Robert McKinney, 16, 22100 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (home detention).
• Cody Bill Corbett, 29, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $25,000.
• Matthew Alexander Gough, 19, of Orlando. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Shawn Michael MacGregor, 34, 4900 block of Whetherington St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dylan Randalph Woodward, 27, 100 block of Pearl Ave. N, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Erin Nicole Batson, 21, of Midland, Ala. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Alexandra Nicole Dodge, 27, of Holly, Mich. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Mark Edward Cook, 54, 10100 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• David Allen Thomas, 57, 800 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Michelle Lisa Barnette, 28, 1200 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Kevin Maurice Durrell, 32, 1200 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Jake Edward Elvebo, 30, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Richard Norman-Andrew Iannuzzi, 63, 26000 block of Seminole Lakes Blvd., Punta Gora. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker^p
