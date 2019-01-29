The woman found lifeless in a canal near the Mid-County Regional Library last week has been identified by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as Harriet Y. Svenson, 71, of Port Charlotte.
On Jan. 23, Svenson was found by a friend she was visiting on the 2000 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., who became concerned after Svenson didn’t return after stepping outside to smoke a cigarette. After about 15 minutes, the friend went outside to look for her and saw what appeared to be a body in the water, wearing a white shirt like Svenson had been wearing.
CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck said investigators determined Svenson fell down a steep embankment into the canal and drowned.
“Nothing suspicious was noted,” Heck said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dorothy Karen Leggon, 66, 3300 block of Stone St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Diane Elizabeth Miller, 65, 18100 block of Summerdown Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Aaron Matthew Watts, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
• Marcus Lowell Hunter, 50, 400 block of Coral Creek Drive, Placida. charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Keith Edward Wilcox, 47, 2700 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Robin Lynn Palermo, 44, homeless of North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Rolde Surin, 36, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $805.
• Jarrid Michael Broe, 29, homeless of Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
• Joel Cortes Martinez, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Michael Logan Gonzales, 39, 5300 block of Keyway, North Port. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Charlotte Ann Butts, 67, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI alcohol or drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
• Rachel Ne’cole Mills, 41, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
• Leodegario Gutierrez Mejia Jr., 25, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:
• Abdual Boyd, 43, 2200 Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon. Bond: None.
• Tonia Kinsey, 39, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: Fraud, uttering false bank bill, larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Steven Martinez, 22, 1000 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended. Bond: $860.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Hunter Briggs, 25, 1600 block of Waldorf Drive, North Port. Charges: Moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
