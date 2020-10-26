A woman was arrested at a Port Charlotte Kia dealership after causing a commotion and claiming that Kia was trying to hack into her car and take over her bluetooth system, authorities say.
Ludmila Rychenkov, 51, refused to leave the dealership after staff told her to leave and requested for her to get trespassed, according to an arrest report.
The North Port woman reportedly said she would not leave, and said that for her to leave, she would have to be taken away by cops. Then cops took her away.
She was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies on a charge of trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. She posted a $2,500 bond and was released from the Charlotte County Jail.
