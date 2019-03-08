A traffic crash with injuries shut down Bermont Road near Grove Boulevard Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were directing traffic away from the area. No additional information was immediately available.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Clayton Arthur Powley Jr., 64, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Richard Earl Blanding, 65, 100 block of Ceyenne St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Charles David Bruce II, 36, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brandy Michelle King, 44, 2300 block of East St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Hal Mark Wander, 22, 600 block of Norwood St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
• John Henry Maherg, 37, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Octavious Corneluius Lee Cummings, 20, 3400 block of Mekoosa, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Antonio Alberto Barbosa Jr., 43, 3700 block of Lubec Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Alexander Finol, 34, 5300 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 26, 3300 block of Kate Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
• Joshua Jamake Rice, 42, 20200 block of Lorette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Bruce Kruzel II, 27, 7400 block of Grand Concourse Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Marcus Travis Lathan Sr., 29, of Riviera Beach, Fla. Charges: driving without license revoked (habitual offender) and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer MacDonald, 35, Venice. Charges: conservation-animals, torture, inflict pain, serious physical injury, death, impound, confine animal without sufficient food or water. Bond: $2,000.
• Kris Salley Jr., 27, 12000 block of Genoa Drive, North Port. Charges: giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: none.
• Brittany Dietzen, 30, 1900 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession, cocaine and heroin. Bond: $3,000.
• Gavin Dixon, 18, 300 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice, Charge; possession of marijuana, more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Carissa Keefer, 33, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge; battery, domestic dating violence. Bond: None
• Gregory Lowe, 31, 5900 block Hobhill Avenue, North Port. Charge; battery by a person detained in prison. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Willie Raoul, 20, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: battery, commit domestic violence by strangulation, kidnap, false imprisonment. Bond: none.
• Wallace Schmitt, 59, 3300 block of Dal Hart Court, North Port. Charge: Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Perz, 68, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: Probation violation, arson, willful damage to a dwelling. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.