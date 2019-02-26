A serious injury shut down eastbound lanes of State Road 776 near Woodstock Road Monday afternoon, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported around 4:15 p.m.
Motorists were encouraged to avoid the route while the vehicles were cleared from the area. The Florida Highway Patrol responded for the investigation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Marcelino De La Cruz Vincente, 41, of Tampa. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Alec Last, 29, of Sterling, Ill. Charges: municipal ordinance violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• Michael George Bogsted, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, DUI, refusal to submit to testing, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Krista Lynn Daniels, 30, 2000 block of Willowhammock Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine. Bond: $12,000.
• Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 33, 2200 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Lakin Tayler Bontjes, 18, 14100 block of Chesswood Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• John Thomas Csejka Jr., 71, 200 block of Bambo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Jason Christopher Koder, 35, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,690.
• Joshua Edward Robinson, 22, 1100 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Travis Scott Emery, 24, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Chad Allen Ackermann, 35, 4500 block of Falon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Chloe Danser Maris Kennedy, 24, of Oregon, Ill. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, municipal ordinance violation, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Gregory Nathan Dudley, 58, 3400 block of North Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI, and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
• Derrick Tyrone Muse, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kelly Leah Dawson, 40, 25700 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Jesse Ryan France, 26, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Cable, 47, 3300 block of Dal Hearth Court, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. (methamphetamine). Bond: $10,000.
• George Lykopoulos, 32, 1300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: probation violation, child neglect. Bond: none.
• Agustin Rodriguez, 39, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges; burglary, unarmed, of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Ward, 37, 800 block of Horizon Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation, burglary of unoccupied structure, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Zachary Beyer-Radford, 26, 190 block of Temple Road, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer. Bond: none.
• Calvin Bryant, 57, 2200 Simontor Avenue, North Port. Charges; contempt of court, violation of a domestic violence protection, moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, violation of driver’s license restrictions, DUI. Bond: $3,120.
• Jesse Dudash, 25, 5500 block of Taneytown Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, drug violation. Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Andre Schaefer, 52, 4800 block of Chicopa Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intention to kill. Bond: none.
• Reggie Adam, 43, 8400 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charges; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill, battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $5,000.
• Glenn Hoffner, 25, 1100 block of South Nackman Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court, larceny, theft of more than $300, less than $5,000, false ownership information for pawned items, fraud, illegal use of a credit card. Bond: $15,000.
• David Hoose, 59, 900 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Thomas Diodoroll, 41, 11000 block of Battelo Drive, Venice. Charges: drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession or use. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Patricia Burch, 57, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (domestic). Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.