PORT CHARLOTTE — A man was booked into the Charlotte County Jail Thursday on a warrant for an armed robbery and vehicle theft from May.
Sean P. Cone, 26, of the 26000 block of Deep Creek Blvd., allegedly pulled a gun on family members after they refused to let him use their car to visit his girlfriend.
After a verbal argument with Cone, two family members went inside their home and locked the door, according to an arrest affidavit. Cone reportedly started to pound on it repeatedly. One victim went to grab a wrench and entered the kitchen, where he later told cops he saw Cone point a small handgun through the window toward him.
The victim then ran away, yelling to the other family member present that Cone had a gun. As he was running, he heard a popping sound.
A female family member also ran out of the house and heard a faint popping sound. She ended up in a crouched kneeling position, and Cone allegedly grabbed her car keys out of her hands, breaking the key chain.
He left in her vehicle without permission, according to the arrest warrant.
The vehicle was later recovered by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, which was investigating another armed robbery and grand theft of a vehicle involving Cone. A small caliber semi-automatic firearm was recovered in the vehicle and Cone was taken into custody, the warrant stated.
He is charged with robbery with a firearm, grand theft of motor vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held without bond Friday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.