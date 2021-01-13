Charlotte County detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a subject in a theft case.
On Jan. 6 around 11 a.m., the suspect entered a home on Appleton Boulevard in Port Charlotte and took multiple tools and other unidentified items from the construction site, police say.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has information about the suspect's identity to call 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.