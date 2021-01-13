Charlotte County detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a subject in a theft case. 

On Jan. 6 around 11 a.m., the suspect entered a home on Appleton Boulevard in Port Charlotte and took multiple tools and other unidentified items from the construction site, police say. 

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has information about the suspect's identity to call 941-639-0013.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

