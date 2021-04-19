Deputies are searching for the pair of suspects who stole a motorcycle from the driveway of a Port Charlotte home on Friday.
The two suspects took the black 2005 Honda CBR 600 from the front of the home on Swanee Road and pushed it toward the intersection of Suwanee and Corinne Avenue.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the theft or the identity of the suspects to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.
