Deputies are searching for a suspect who took two Milwaukee cordless drills and two rechargeable batteries from MRT Lawn & Garden at 2775 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
The male suspect left the store on Jan. 13 without paying for the items, deputies said. He left in a black Dodge minivan.
Video footage provided by the business shows the suspect shoving a drill into his pants.
Another man accompanied the suspect, but did not participate in the theft, according to deputies.
MRT Lawn & Garden said on Facebook that it is offering a $200 cash reward to the first person who can identify either of the two men.
Anyone who can identify either of the men are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
