The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole over $500 of merchandise from the Murdock Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman had long, dark hair and was wearing a black face mask, black T-shirt and black leggings, CCSO said. She is about 20-30 years old, 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, she got into a black Hyundai with no tag, which fled the parking lot at 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.

If you have information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect, CCSO asks you to call 941-639-0013.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

