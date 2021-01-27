The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who stole a wallet from the Cape Haze Convenience Store at 6900 Placida Road on Jan. 21.

After somebody accidentally dropped his wallet in the parking lot of the Placida convenience store, the woman picked it up, security footage shows.

CCSO asks anyone with information on the suspect's identity to contact deputies by calling 941-639-0013.

