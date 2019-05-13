Authorities are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Charlotte County deputy Saturday night.

Matthew Chandler was driving on Midway Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. with his lights and siren on, when a vehicle making a left turn from Aaron Street entered his path, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Chandler was forced to take evasive action, driving off the road and hitting a fire hydrant, street light and fence.

The other vehicle stopped momentarily, then took off heading north on Midway, the report stated. It was described as a silver four-door vehicle, the report stated.

Chandler, 24, was taken to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Mary Roxann Miles, 42, 39800 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny. Bond: none.

William Michael Rector, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $15,000.

Melissa Frances Johnston, 47, 8200 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charges: possession, display, etc. of canceled or revoked driver’s license and loitering. Bond: $3,000.

Tefilo Diaz Martinez, 41, 600 block of Auburndale, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Joseph Giacobbe, 19, 6800 block of Livingston Ave. North, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Michael Thomas Pratt, Jr., 39, 21100 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Krista Lynn Daniels, 30, 1000 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny. Bond: $1,200

