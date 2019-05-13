Authorities are looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Charlotte County deputy Saturday night.
Matthew Chandler was driving on Midway Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. with his lights and siren on, when a vehicle making a left turn from Aaron Street entered his path, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Chandler was forced to take evasive action, driving off the road and hitting a fire hydrant, street light and fence.
The other vehicle stopped momentarily, then took off heading north on Midway, the report stated. It was described as a silver four-door vehicle, the report stated.
Chandler, 24, was taken to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte with minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mary Roxann Miles, 42, 39800 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny. Bond: none.
William Michael Rector, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $15,000.
Melissa Frances Johnston, 47, 8200 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charges: possession, display, etc. of canceled or revoked driver’s license and loitering. Bond: $3,000.
Tefilo Diaz Martinez, 41, 600 block of Auburndale, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Giacobbe, 19, 6800 block of Livingston Ave. North, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Thomas Pratt, Jr., 39, 21100 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Krista Lynn Daniels, 30, 1000 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny. Bond: $1,200
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.