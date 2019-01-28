A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved a crash with a bicyclist Monday afternoon in Punta Gorda.
The crash occurred at 4:07 p.m. at the intersection of West Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck. Heck said the Florida Highway Patrol would be investigating.
No additional details were immediately available.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelly Ann O’Connor, 29, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Alina Faith Schmidt, 21, 16100 block of Forrest Glen Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, violation of probation, DUI damage to property or person of another, and DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
• Tyler Michael Bauer, 30, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Anastasia Elaine Fragiadakis, 36, 22300 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $2,000.
• Ademar Jose Martinez, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, five underlying charges and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Thomas Edward Acklin, 41, 5200 block of Sunnydale Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Kevin Lee Manning Jr., 40, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 20, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kyle Brownlie McKay, 31, 200 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Timothy Joseph Mace, 45, 9200 block of Strasse Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Maria Christine Gabaldon, 28, 200 block of Daybreak Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Abdual Boyd, 43, 2200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: fraud, use of another’s ID without consent. Bond: $13,500.
• Stephen Broza, 52, 700 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: simple assault on an officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: None.
• Samuel Harris, 65, 900 block of Saragossa Lane, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Bowman, 27, 4000 block of Boggs Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation, burglary of a structure. Bond: None.
• Christopher Dunn, 24, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, damage to property or person, Hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash. Bond: $620.
• Wanda Mingo, 50, 1900 block of Mossy Oak Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Anthony Spino, 24, 5100 block of Cambay Street, North Port. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property, driving without a valid license, non-moving traffic violation, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $480.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason Hopkins, 20, 4700 block of Egret Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault, battery to cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.