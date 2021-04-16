Authorities are still searching for the suspect in a DeSoto County hit and run crash that caused a 26-year-old man to have his leg amputated last month.
On the night of March 3, Bobby Brown was standing by his Ford Focus on the grass shoulder at the intersection of State Road 31 and Carlstrom Field Road. An unidentified driver of a Nissan Altima traveling east on Carlstrom drifted right and collided with him and his vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver fled the scene on foot and left the vehicle behind.
Brown was left for more than a half hour on the side of the road before a passerby found him and called authorities. Brown was critically injured and transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.
His critical injuries resulted in having one of his legs amputated, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.
The hit and run driver is still on the loose.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.
