ARCADIA — A Lake County woman has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs and other contraband into the DeSoto Correctional Institution.

On Oct. 13, DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to DCI regarding the woman who allegedly introduced contraband into the facility.

DCSO conducted a strip search of the visitor, later identified as Denise Patricia Knight, 48, of Fruitland Park, according to the Sheriff's booking report.

While officers conducted the strip search, a black ball that was wrapped with electrical tape fell “out of the suspect’s crotch area,” according to the report.

DCI staff unwrapped the item, finding several pills, possible marijuana and tobacco.

The arresting officer took possession of a bag containing several white Xanax pills, a bag containing a green “clustery substance” and what appeared to be a bag containing tobacco.

The white pills were later identified as Xanax bars, and totaled 79 bars and weighed 19.40 grams.

Based on experience, the officer recognized the other substance to be marijuana, which weighed 2.25 grams, unpackaged.

Knight was placed under arrest for smuggling a controlled substance into a state correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession and or use of drug paraphernalia.

Knight was detained at DeSoto County Jail with a bond of $10,000.

